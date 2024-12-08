Super League clubs have been put on alert after being told there could be a potential opportunity to attend the NRL’s Las Vegas Combine event in 2025.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will head Stateside at the beginning of next year to stage an historic Super League fixture at Allegiant Stadium alongside two NRL matches and a women’s Test between England and Australia.

But alongside those games, the second Combine event will be staged – giving players from North and South America a chance to showcase their abilities to NRL clubs.

However, Love Rugby League has been told that Super League clubs are also likely to be told there is an opportunity to send representatives to run the rule over a player pool that is reportedly set to reach 50 men and women.

Only two men and two women will be taken forward and chosen, which will give them the chance to train for up to a fortnight with a top NRL team.

But Super League clubs will also be watching and seeing if there is further talent available beyond the four that are picked by the NRL.

There is already a precedent for English rugby league from the Combine; Canadian international Megan Pakulis was one of the two women who came through the first event at the start of this year. She played for York Valkyrie in the 2024 Women’s Super League season.

Nine have been announced to take part in the Combine so far, many of them rugby sevens stars from North and South America. They include Jamaican international Jack Rampton, Canada’s Cody Nhanala, USA’s Adam Channel and Hong Kong international Marcus D’Acre.

American Gus Sokol, Canadian rugby union international Renee Gonzalez, Mexican star Maria Pruijn, Colombia’s Maria Isabel Arzuaga Gonzalez and American Adriaan Jacques Rabe are the others confirmed for the 2025 Combine.

But with over 40 more stars reportedly set to be announced, there is a significant pool of talent available for English clubs to explore for both their men’s and women’s rosters.

