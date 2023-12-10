Super League 2024 squad numbers: Club-by-club guide

Here’s a club-by-club guide to the Super League 2024 squad numbers ahead of the new season getting underway on on February 15.

Four clubs have locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming campaign so far, with this list being updated as and when more are announced.

Castleford Tigers: TBA

Catalans Dragons: TBA

Huddersfield Giants

Ian Watson’s Giants have made seven new signings ahead of next season – Thomas Deakin (19), Adam Swift (2), Andre Savelio (33), Elliot Wallis (20), Hugo Salabio (26), Jack Murchie (11) and Adam Clune (7).

1. Jake Connor

2. Adam Swift

3. Esan Marsters

4. Kevin Naiqama

5. Jake Bibby

6. Tui Lolohea

7. Adam Clune

8. Chris Hill

9. Adam Milner

10. Joe Greenwood

11. Jack Murchie

12. Sam Hewitt

13. Luke Yates

14. Ash Golding

15. Matty English

16. Harry Rushton

17. Olly Wilson

18. Seb Ikahihifo

19. Thomas Deakin

20. Elliot Wallis

21. Leroy Cudjoe

22. Harvey Livett

23. Olly Russell

24. Sam Halsall

25. Fenton Rogers

26. Hugo Salabio

27. Kieran Rush

28. Jack Bibby

29. Jack Billington

30. Aidan McGowan

31. Connor Carr

32. George Flanagan

33. Andre Savelio

Hull FC: TBA

Hull KR: TBA

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos have made seven new additions to Rohan Smith’s side for 2024 – Mickael Goudemand (18), Lachie Miller (1), Matt Frawley (7), Paul Momirovski (4), Brodie Croft (6), Andy Ackers (9) and Kieran Hudson (22).

1. Lachie Miller

2. David Fusitu’a

3. Harry Newman

4. Paul Momirovski

5. Ash Handley

6. Brodie Croft

7. Matt Frawley

8. Mikolaj Oledzki

9. Andy Ackers

10. Tom Holroyd

11. James Bentley

12. Rhyse Martin

13. Cameron Smith

14. Jarrod O’Connor

15. Sam Lisone

16. James McDonnell

17. Justin Sangare

18. Mickael Goudemand

19. Derrell Olpherts

20. Morgan Gannon

21. Jack Sinfield

22. Kieran Hudson

23. Leon Ruan

24. Luis Roberts

25. James Donaldson

26. Corey Johnson

27. Toby Warren

28. Max Simpson

29. Alfie Edgell

30. Tom Nicholson-Watton

Leigh Leopards: TBA

London Broncos: TBA

Salford Red Devils: TBA

St Helens

Paul Wellens’ Saints have made two new recruits in the shape of Daryl Clark (9) and Matt Whitley (19), whilst signing Tee Ritson (25) on a permanent contract following his season-long loan in 2023.

The club have left the number three vacant as they search for a replacement for Will Hopoate, with the Tonga international departing at the end of last season, and has since retired.

1. Jack Welsby

2. Tommy Makinson

3.

4. Mark Percival

5. Jon Bennison

6. Jonny Lomax

7. Lewis Dodd

8. Alex Walmsley

9. Daryl Clark

10. Matty Lees

11. Sione Mata’utia

12. Joe Batchelor

13. Morgan Knowles

14. Moses Mbye

15. James Bell

16. Curtis Sironen

17. Agnatius Paasi

18. Jake Wingfield

19. Matt Whitley

20. George Delaney

21. Ben Davies

22. Sam Royle

23. Konrad Hurrell

24. Jake Burns

25. Tee Ritson

26. Ben Lane

27. McKenzie Buckley

28. Dayon Sambou

29. Will Roberts

30. Jonny Vaughan

31. Noah Stephens

32. Leon Cowen

Warrington Wolves

New coach Sam Burgess has brought six new signings to the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of next season – Lachlan Fitzgibbon (12), Rodrick Tai (14), Wesley Bruines (26), Zane Musgrove (16), Brad Dwyer (23) and Sam Powell (32).

The Wolves have also signed Jordan Crowther (17) permanently following his loan spell last season, whilst welcoming back Toby King (3) from his season-long loan at Wigan.

1. Matt Dufty

2. Josh Thewlis

3. Toby King

4. Stefan Ratchford

5. Matty Ashton

6. George Williams

7. Josh Drinkwater

8. James Harrison

9. Danny Walker

10. Paul Vaughan

11. Ben Currie

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon

13. Matty Nicholson

14. Rodrick Tai

15. Joe Philbin

16. Zane Musgrove

17. Jordan Crowther

18. Leon Hayes

19. Joe Bullock

20. Connor Wrench

21. Sam Kasiano

22. Gil Dudson

23. Brad Dwyer

24. Matty Russell

25. Lucas Green

26. Wesley Bruines

27. Luke Thomas

28. Adam Holroyd

29. Tom Whitehead

30. Josh Lynch

31. Jake Thewlis

32. Sam Powell

35. Zac Bardsley-Rowe

36. Nolan Tupaea

Wigan Warriors: TBA

