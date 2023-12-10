Super League 2024 squad numbers: Club-by-club guide
Here’s a club-by-club guide to the Super League 2024 squad numbers ahead of the new season getting underway on on February 15.
Four clubs have locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming campaign so far, with this list being updated as and when more are announced.
Castleford Tigers: TBA
Catalans Dragons: TBA
Huddersfield Giants
Ian Watson’s Giants have made seven new signings ahead of next season – Thomas Deakin (19), Adam Swift (2), Andre Savelio (33), Elliot Wallis (20), Hugo Salabio (26), Jack Murchie (11) and Adam Clune (7).
1. Jake Connor
2. Adam Swift
3. Esan Marsters
4. Kevin Naiqama
5. Jake Bibby
6. Tui Lolohea
7. Adam Clune
8. Chris Hill
9. Adam Milner
10. Joe Greenwood
11. Jack Murchie
12. Sam Hewitt
13. Luke Yates
14. Ash Golding
15. Matty English
16. Harry Rushton
17. Olly Wilson
18. Seb Ikahihifo
19. Thomas Deakin
20. Elliot Wallis
21. Leroy Cudjoe
22. Harvey Livett
23. Olly Russell
24. Sam Halsall
25. Fenton Rogers
26. Hugo Salabio
27. Kieran Rush
28. Jack Bibby
29. Jack Billington
30. Aidan McGowan
31. Connor Carr
32. George Flanagan
33. Andre Savelio
Hull FC: TBA
Hull KR: TBA
Leeds Rhinos
The Rhinos have made seven new additions to Rohan Smith’s side for 2024 – Mickael Goudemand (18), Lachie Miller (1), Matt Frawley (7), Paul Momirovski (4), Brodie Croft (6), Andy Ackers (9) and Kieran Hudson (22).
1. Lachie Miller
2. David Fusitu’a
3. Harry Newman
4. Paul Momirovski
5. Ash Handley
6. Brodie Croft
7. Matt Frawley
8. Mikolaj Oledzki
9. Andy Ackers
10. Tom Holroyd
11. James Bentley
12. Rhyse Martin
13. Cameron Smith
14. Jarrod O’Connor
15. Sam Lisone
16. James McDonnell
17. Justin Sangare
18. Mickael Goudemand
19. Derrell Olpherts
20. Morgan Gannon
21. Jack Sinfield
22. Kieran Hudson
23. Leon Ruan
24. Luis Roberts
25. James Donaldson
26. Corey Johnson
27. Toby Warren
28. Max Simpson
29. Alfie Edgell
30. Tom Nicholson-Watton
Leigh Leopards: TBA
London Broncos: TBA
Salford Red Devils: TBA
St Helens
Paul Wellens’ Saints have made two new recruits in the shape of Daryl Clark (9) and Matt Whitley (19), whilst signing Tee Ritson (25) on a permanent contract following his season-long loan in 2023.
The club have left the number three vacant as they search for a replacement for Will Hopoate, with the Tonga international departing at the end of last season, and has since retired.
1. Jack Welsby
2. Tommy Makinson
3.
4. Mark Percival
5. Jon Bennison
6. Jonny Lomax
7. Lewis Dodd
8. Alex Walmsley
9. Daryl Clark
10. Matty Lees
11. Sione Mata’utia
12. Joe Batchelor
13. Morgan Knowles
14. Moses Mbye
15. James Bell
16. Curtis Sironen
17. Agnatius Paasi
18. Jake Wingfield
19. Matt Whitley
20. George Delaney
21. Ben Davies
22. Sam Royle
23. Konrad Hurrell
24. Jake Burns
25. Tee Ritson
26. Ben Lane
27. McKenzie Buckley
28. Dayon Sambou
29. Will Roberts
30. Jonny Vaughan
31. Noah Stephens
32. Leon Cowen
Warrington Wolves
New coach Sam Burgess has brought six new signings to the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of next season – Lachlan Fitzgibbon (12), Rodrick Tai (14), Wesley Bruines (26), Zane Musgrove (16), Brad Dwyer (23) and Sam Powell (32).
The Wolves have also signed Jordan Crowther (17) permanently following his loan spell last season, whilst welcoming back Toby King (3) from his season-long loan at Wigan.
1. Matt Dufty
2. Josh Thewlis
3. Toby King
4. Stefan Ratchford
5. Matty Ashton
6. George Williams
7. Josh Drinkwater
8. James Harrison
9. Danny Walker
10. Paul Vaughan
11. Ben Currie
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Matty Nicholson
14. Rodrick Tai
15. Joe Philbin
16. Zane Musgrove
17. Jordan Crowther
18. Leon Hayes
19. Joe Bullock
20. Connor Wrench
21. Sam Kasiano
22. Gil Dudson
23. Brad Dwyer
24. Matty Russell
25. Lucas Green
26. Wesley Bruines
27. Luke Thomas
28. Adam Holroyd
29. Tom Whitehead
30. Josh Lynch
31. Jake Thewlis
32. Sam Powell
35. Zac Bardsley-Rowe
36. Nolan Tupaea
Wigan Warriors: TBA
READ NEXT: 2024 Super League kits