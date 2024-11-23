St Helens may have endured a fairly dismal 2024 campaign by their own recent standards: but they are predicted to bounce back in the eyes of the bookmakers next year.

The Saints limped their way into the play-offs at the end of last season before losing to Warrington Wolves in the opening round of the road to Old Trafford.

However, competition sponsors Betfred appear to think that Paul Wellens’ side are capable of putting together a title challenge next year, if the early odds for the 2025 Super League season are anything to go by.

The Saints are 9/2 second-favourites to make it all the way to the Grand Final and lift the Super League trophy aloft next October – behind only reigning and defending champions, Wigan Warriors.

No team has won the Super League title outside of that pairing since Leeds Rhinos in 2017, which is arguably why the odds reflect the fact they are the two favourites. The Warriors are 6/4 to make it three in a row next season.

And Betfred’s odds indicate what a potential league table looks like in terms of the bookies’ opinion of all 12 teams. Warrington Wolves are 5/1 and third-favourites for the title, just ahead of Hull KR, who are 11/2.

Perhaps surprisingly, it is Leeds Rhinos who come next, with the former champions fifth-favourites to win the Grand Final ahead of Brad Arthur’s first full season in charge. They are 10/1, with Catalans Dragons rounding off the top six in the odds at 12/1.

Leigh Leopards are next at 20/1 before a big jump to the bottom five. Salford are 33/1, Huddersfield 40/1, Hull 40/1 before Castleford and Wakefield come last at 66/1.

Super League 2025 odds

Wigan Warriors: 6/4

St Helens: 9/2

Warrington Wolves: 5/1

Hull KR: 11/2

Leeds Rhinos: 10/1

Catalans Dragons: 12/1

Leigh Leopards: 20/1

Salford Red Devils: 33/1

Huddersfield Giants: 40/1

Hull FC: 40/1

Castleford Tigers: 66/1

Wakefield Trinity: 66/1

Who jumps out as value?

