Every Super League club’s standout Man of Steel candidate in 2025

The 2025 Super League season may still be months away, but the hype is beginning to increase ahead of the new campaign following the publication of the fixtures for all 12 clubs.

And as well as the team honours that will be up for grabs next year, there’ll also be plenty of focus on who will lead the race to be crowned Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel, following in the footsteps of the 2024 winner, Mikey Lewis.

Lewis will almost certainly be among the frontrunners for the award should Hull KR enjoy another strong season. But as this year’s shortlist showed, there will be plenty of clubs who will have players in the mix.

With that in mind, who’s the favourite from every team to be crowned Man of Steel?

Castleford Tigers: Daejarn Asi

You may notice a running theme of new signings dominating a hefty portion of this list: but for clubs like Castleford Tigers, it’s not difficult to see why.

After a dismal 2024, they’ll be hoping for a much better time of it in 2025 under Danny McGuire. If they do succeed, the signing of Parramatta half-back Asi will have undoubtedly been influential

Catalans Dragons: Luke Keary

Catalans have assembled a star-studded squad for 2025 – and they’ve got no shortage of potential winners of the award. Sam Tomkins is chief among them.

But we think that if the Dragons have a chance of success next year, it’ll come courtesy of some strong performances from new signing Keary, who has the potential to be a star of the competition in 2025.

Huddersfield Giants: Tom Burgess

Tom Burgess in action for England in 2024

It’s normally half-backs and spine players who lead the way for Man of Steel: but we’ve seen before that forwards can find their way to the top end of the leaderboard.

And given the financial spend Huddersfield have invested into Burgess, and the fact he’s still a full England international, he’s going to be influential to Luke Robinson’s side in 2025.

Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese

We’re going with another prop for a newly-revamped Hull FC side, too.

Despite a dismal 2024, Ese’ese was undoubtedly the real shining light for the Black and Whites all season long. If he continues that form, and Hull improve their own fortunes, in 2025 then he’ll get plenty of Man of Steel points along the way.

Hull KR: Mikey Lewis

Donning a man of the match medal, Mikey Lewis applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game in 2024

Is there any explanation needed on this one? Rovers will have a fair few players likely up around the top end of the leaderboard but it would be remiss of us not to suggest that their best chance of the trophy is the reigning holder of the trophy, half-back Lewis.

Leeds Rhinos: Brodie Croft

Leeds had two players in last year’s top ten: fullback Lachie Miller and half-back Croft. That was despite a pretty sub-standard season and if Brad Arthur works his magic on the club, the Rhinos will win more games than they lose.

That means they’ll get more Man of Steel points: and you’d expect Croft to get a heck of a lot of them.

Leigh Leopards: Edwin Ipape

You could take your pick of a few Leigh players that might have a chance at the big award. New signing David Armstrong is one, as is half-back Lachlan Lam.

But the Leopards are at their very best when Papua New Guinea international Ipape is on the field. He’s crucial to everything they do well and is their most vital asset.

Salford Red Devils: Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd kicks a drop goal for Salford Red Devils against Hull KR in Round 3 of the 2024 Super League season

Someone who came very close this year will likely do the same again. Sneyd’s importance to Salford means that whenever they win, he’s almost certainly going to pick up Man of Steel points.

That will catapult him to the top of next year’s leaderboard once again, we’d wager.

St Helens: Tristan Sailor

All eyes will be on the Saints‘ new recruits to impress in 2025 – and none more so than superstar half-back Tristan Sailor.

He’s bound to have a huge impact on the fortunes of Paul Wellens’ side and will be front and centre for the Man of Steel pundits each and every time they play.

Wakefield Trinity: Ky Rodwell

This one is a bold call given the scale of the recruitment Wakefield have gone through for 2025. However, Rodwell was undoubtedly a forward who looked every inch a Super League star in 2024 for Trinity in the Championship.

The club have signed him to a long-term deal just in case he does hit new heights and attracts interest from other clubs.

Warrington Wolves: George Williams

George Williams celebrates a Warrington Wolves try in 2024

Who else? Potentially the best half-back in Super League in the eyes of many, the England captain will once again rack up the Man of Steel points in 2025.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French

The favourite for the award before a ball has been kicked? We’d argue so. If French stays fit and plays every game, Wigan will be in contention for every trophy once again.

That means he’ll be right at the top of the most important individual leaderboard in the competition, too.

