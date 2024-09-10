St Helens will challenge the one-match ban handed to prop Matty Lees at a tribunal this evening, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Lees was handed a suspension by the RFL’s Match Review Panel on Monday after making contact with match official Chris Kendall in the early minutes of the Saints’ defeat to Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Lees was subsequently charged with Grade B Contact with the Match Official, and banned from this weekend’s huge Super League clash against Castleford Tigers.

But the Saints are going to challenge the grading of Lees’ incident this evening in a bid to get it downgraded at the very least, and free him up to feature in a game which could go a long way towards determining whether or not Paul Wellens’ side make the play-offs in 2024.

The Saints, however, will not contest a one-match ban handed to half-back Moses Mbye. He was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact after an incident in the first half of that match at Warrington.

But the Saints have accepted that charge, and will be without Mbye this weekend.

Lees is the only appeal which is scheduled in for Tuesday evening, with all other clubs accepting charges against their players. That means Hull KR have accepted the one-match ban handed to forward Jai Whitbread following the controversial tackle on Tyler Dupree that saw him sin-binned in Friday’s defeat at Wigan.

Warrington will also not contest a ban handed to Lachlan Fitzgibbon after his challenge on St Helens’ Tee Ritson, while Hull will not contest Jed Cartwright’s one-match suspension.

