St Helens have made their decision on Paul Wellens’ future, taking up the option to extend the head coach’s contract for 2025.

Wellens, who made 495 appearances for his hometown club, has remained involved at the Totally Wicked Stadium since hanging up his boots in 2015.

He took charge of the Red V’s first team ahead of the 2023 season following Kristian Woolf’s departure having served as the Australian’s assistant.

Also working in Justin Holbrook’s coaching team prior to that, Wellens’ first year at the helm saw Saints create history as they won the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers over in Australia.

In doing so, they became the first English club in the modern era to reign supreme Down Under in the cross-hemisphere clash.

But come the end of 2023, their long-lasting reign as Super League champions came to an end with defeat at Catalans Dragons in the play-off semi-finals.

And this year, finding any sort of form hard to come by with five Super League defeats in a row between June and July, pressure has mounted on the 44-year-old with some sections of Saints’ fanbase wanting change.

RELATED: St Helens dealt enormous Daryl Clark blow as lengthy lay-off confirmed with further Lewis Dodd update

St Helens make decision on Paul Wellens’ future with verdict delivered by club

When Wellens was promoted to head coach at the end of the 2022 campaign, he penned a two-year contract with the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

That initial deal comes to an end once this year is over, but Saints have now rubber-stamped their decision to keep him at the helm – triggering that option for a 12-month extension.

In the club’s press release, chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Paul has had to deal with a squad shorn of many of his star players for much of 2024.

“He deserves an opportunity to prove himself under better circumstances for the balance of this season and next, and to bring success to the club.

“We will also be looking to improve and strengthen the squad in certain areas for next season, as well as strengthening the coaching team supporting Paul.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: St Helens’ spine options for Wigan Warriors derby at Magic Weekend are thin on the ground for Paul Wellens