St Helens will be without key man Daryl Clark for up to six weeks with a suspected fractured foot, head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed.

Clark left the action late on against Salford Red Devils last Thursday night, not involved in the five minutes of Golden Point which unfolded prior to Moses Mbye’s winning one-pointer.

Via Saints fan site ‘Red Vee’, pictures emerged on X of the hooker in a protective boot on Monday morning, sparking concern amidst the club’s fanbase.

And Wellens has confirmed those fears were warranted, with Clark’s injury a serious one.

Saints take on bitter rivals Wigan Warriors at Elland Road on Saturday during day one of Magic Weekend.

And speaking at Monday afternoon’s media day ahead of the event in Leeds, Wellens detailed: “Daryl has to get assessed and a proper x-ray done later, but we are thinking that there is a fracture of the foot there.

“And with that we would be looking at potentially four to six weeks with the information we have so far.