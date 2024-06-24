St Helens prop George Delaney will be named in Shaun Wane’s England squad to face France this weekend, Love Rugby League understands.

Delaney has had an outstanding season and in a season when the Saints have been without a number of their key forwards – including England veteran Alex Walmsley – the 20-year-old has stepped up to the mark impressively.

And that form has not gone unnoticed. Wane is set to hand Delaney a first senior call-up on Monday as part of his 21-man squad that will cross the Channel to face the French in Toulouse on Saturday, Love Rugby League has learned.

It is a deserved reward for a prop who continues to make great strides at Super League level. After making 20 appearances for the Saints in 2023, Delaney has become a mainstay of Paul Wellens’ side this year.

He has featured in all-but three of their games in all competitions and with injuries piling up at the Saints, Delaney has started the last three in the front row to firmly establish himself as a key part of the Saints’ pack.

And now, he will likely be involved for his country for the first time this weekend as England participate in their one and only warm-up game before the series against Samoa later this year.

Delaney did make an appearance for England Knights in 2022, but he is now set to be rewarded with a step up to full international level as England head to France.

Wane did promise he would take a more youthful-looking squad to France, and Delaney has been identified as a player who could play a key role on the road to the next Rugby League World Cup in 2026 and beyond.

Wane names his full squad on Monday afternoon.

