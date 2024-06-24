Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors top, Wakefield Trinity in second, Salford Red Devils rise

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 15 rounds so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (23/06/2024)..

10. Salford Red Devils (NEW)

The Red Devils put on a show on Sunday afternoon as Paul Rowley’s side defeated St Helens 20-18 at the Salford Community Stadium. Rowley’s side are absolutely brilliant to watch at times and are continuing to defy the odds, sitting fifth in the Super League table as they look to secure a spot in the end of season play-offs.

9. Sheffield Eagles (NEW)

Mark Aston’s side are having a wow of a season. The Eagles are currently fly in second in the Championship table, only behind big spending full-time outfit Wakefield. Sheffield defeated Widnes 30-21 on Sunday, having beaten Featherstone the week prior.

8. St Helens (DOWN 5)

St Helens drop down five places in our Power Rankings following their 20-18 defeat at Salford on Sunday afternoon. Paul Wellens’ side are doing it tough with injuries at the moment, especially in the forward pack, but they’ve fallen behind league leaders Wigan now by two points, with the Warriors also having a game in hand.

7. Warrington Wolves (UP 3)

Josh Thewlis in action for Warrington Wolves at Hull FC in Round 15

Sam Burgess’ side bounced back from three straight defeats with a 24-18 victory over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium. It wasn’t the best or prettiest performance from the Wolves by any stretch – but the main thing was simply returning to winning ways. They need to build on that now and regain the form that they showed earlier in the season.

6. Hull KR (UP 3)

KR’s performance this season seems to have gone under the radar, but Willie Peters’ side are enjoying another strong campaign. They just about edged past Castleford Tigers 13-12 at the Jungle on Friday night to make it four consecutive Super League wins, and their sixth in the last seven league outings overall.

5. Keighley Cougars (UP 1)

The Cougars climb a place in our Power Rankings following a comfortable 26-0 win over Cornwall, with a familiar old favourite Junior Sa’u getting on the scoresheet. That was their 10th win in 11 league games to date this year. Notably, they aren’t top of League 1 though, as we’ll get on to..

4. Toulouse Olympique (UP 1)

Back up in the Championship, Toulouse are doing everything in their power to make up the ground they lost in a sloppy start to the season. Sylvain Houles’ men beat Batley Bulldogs 36-0 at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Saturday, and have now won each of their last six games as well as seven of the last eight overall. Toulouse sit third in the Championship table.

3. Oldham (UP 1)

Sean Long’s side are currently top of the League 1 table: above Keighley on points difference. The Roughyeds enjoyed a comfortable 28-4 win at Workington Town on Sunday afternoon. Courtesy of that win in Cumbria, a 10th in 11 league games so far this year, Oldham are sitting top of the League 1 pile.

2. Wakefield Trinity (-)

Daryl Powell probably couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to his Wakefield coaching career, winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley and sitting top of the Championship table having won 12 games from 12. Trinity claimed the bragging rights against Halifax with a 46-24 win at Belle Vue on Sunday.

1. Wigan Warriors (-)

Matt Peet’s side enjoyed a dominant 36-0 win over Super League’s bottom club London Broncos on Friday night. The Warriors have now won eight games in a row across all competitions, and face a derby clash against Leigh Leopards on July 5 following the international break.

