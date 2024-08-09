St Helens are waiting to see whether they will be without another key man for a prolonged period, after half-back Lewis Dodd was sent for scans on a potentially serious arm injury.

Dodd left the field midway through the second half on Thursday night as the Saints battled to an extra-time victory over Salford Red Devils, courtesy of Moses Mbye’s golden point drop-goal.

But Mbye is the last recognised senior half-back available to Paul Wellens as things stand, with Dodd sent to hospital to ascertain the damage to a bicep problem he suffered during the game.

And Wellens admitted they are holding their breath to wait and see just how bad the injury is.

He said: “Lewis he has a bit of an arm injury that we’re going to need to get scanned. We think it might be ligament-type damage but we won’t know any more until we get those medical assessments.”

Any loss of Dodd, who is heading to the NRL next year, would leave the Saints in a genuine crisis going into next weekend’s Magic Weekend showdown with local rivals Wigan Warriors.

Jonny Lomax remains suspended, and with Jack Welsby still out for the foreseeable future, the Saints would be desperately short on pivot options if Dodd is out.

But there was some good news post-game, as Daryl Clark passed a HIA which forced him off for the entirety of extra-time. Wellens also was hopeful Agnatius Paasi passed his HIA too.

READ NEXT: Jake Granville’s possible Super League destinations analysed including Castleford Tigers

But there was confusion after Paasi was not wearing an instrumented mouthguard which measures head accelerations, meaning he was automatically ruled out of the rest of the game.

He said: “Agnatius came off and didn’t have the instrumented mouthguard in.

“So when you leave the field, the new rules are that if you don’t have the instrumented mouthguard in then you can’t return to the field regardless of whether you’ve passed or not.

“I think he’s passed, I need to check that with the doctors, because we were looking to get him back on the field but we couldn’t because he hadn’t had the mouthguard in.

“That’s a discussion I’m going to have to have with the medical staff and Agnatius around how we can avoid that happening again. It’s an unfortunate one, particularly with where we are at.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leigh Leopards offer Lachlan Lam fresh long-term deal in bid to end saga with clause situation revealed