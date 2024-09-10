St Helens have been successful in their appeal against Matty Lees’ suspension, and the forward will now no longer be banned for Friday night’s clash with Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Monday saw Lees handed one-match ban by the RFL’s Match Review Panel after making contact with match official Chris Kendall in the early minutes of Saints’ 16-2 defeat to Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Charged with ‘Grade B Contact with the Match Official’, the forward was set to miss the Red V’s home game against Castleford Tigers in Round 26, a match which could a long way to determining whether or not Paul Wellens’ side make the play-offs.

Saints, who opted to accept the one-match ban handed to Moses Mbye after that defeat at Warrington, decided to challenge the decision to suspend Lees.

As a result, they went into a tribunal on Tuesday evening knowing that the forward’s ban could be extended to two matches if their appeal was deemed frivolous.

But having been successful at tribunal, Lees’ suspension now no longer stands.

LRL RECOMMENDS: St Helens’ options for Castleford Tigers clash analysed with suspensions and injuries considered

St Helens discover Matty Lees fate with tribunal verdict revealed

England international Lees has missed just three of the first 25 Super League games played by Wellens’ side this year, making 25 or more tackles in all bar four of his 22 league appearances to date in 2024. And he will now be able to keep that record in tact on Friday night.

Mbye will return for Saints’ final game of the regular season away at Leigh Leopards on September 20. Depending on results this weekend, that game could end up being a straight shootout for a spot in the play-offs.

But Lees will be available for the clash with Castleford, with the RFL’s press release confirming the decision to downgrade the charge reading: “Matty Lees of St Helens had his challenge against the grading of a charge arising from Saturday’s Super League fixture at Warrington upheld.

“Lees was charged with a Grade B offence of contact with a match official, which carried a one-match suspension.

“The independent Operational Rules Tribunal downgraded to a Grade A charge, therefore removing the suspension, although a £250 fine stands.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Matty Lees contact with Josh Drinkwater ‘minimal’ as full explanation of decision revealed