Matty Lees contact with Josh Drinkwater ‘minimal’ as full explanation of decision revealed

St Helens prop Matty Lees has avoided any further action for his controversial tackle on Warrington Wolves’ Josh Drinkwater: with the disciplinary process deeming Lees’ contact with Drinkwater to be ‘minimal’.

Lees was sin-binned in the early stages of the Saints defeat to Warrington on Saturday afternoon after making contact with the back of Drinkwater.

Drinkwater failed to immediately get back to his feet, requiring treatment which led to the game being stopped and Lees subsequently being shown a yellow card.

The pair then exchanged words when Lees left the field – with Drinkwater not leaving the field for a Head Injury Assessment. The incident sparked a huge debate about the growing trend of gamesmanship in Super League – and the tackle was looked at by the Match Review Panel on Monday morning.

However, Lees ultimately did not face further action for the tackle. The notes attached to the meeting stated: “Player is late but contact is minimal.”

Lees was handed a one-match ban though for a separate incident, with the forward being charged with Grade B Contact with the Match Official in the early moments of the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Drinkwater’s actions led to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin launching a furious tirade at half-time. He said: “Hang your head, Josh Drinkwater. Matty Lees has every right to spray him as he is walking off because he’s milked it.

“He absolutely gives it to him, saying ‘are you going off’. The way the game is being officiated is so unrecognisable for me and I’m all for protecting head injuries and looking after people but that’s nonsense, it’s trivial nonsense.

“There’s nothing entertaining about watching Matty Lees bump into the back of someone very gently and them lay on the floor for five minutes. There’s nothing entertaining about it.”

