St Helens have confirmed that homegrown ace Sam Royle will depart at the end of the season having captained the club’s reserves to Grand Final glory over the weekend just gone.

Having headed up Derek Hardman’s reserves all year, skipper Royle helped to lead Saints‘ second-string to victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium against rivals Wigan Warriors, crowned champions following that triumph.

The 24-year-old has made six appearances at senior level so far this season, taking his tally up to 27 first-team appearances in the Red V – who he joined from local community club Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Making his senior bow in September 2021 away against Salford Red Devils, Royle’s total senior appearance tally stands at 32 having also featured on loan and dual-registration for Hull KR and Swinton Lions respectively.

SAINTS: St Helens discover Matty Lees fate with tribunal verdict revealed

St Helens confirm third homegrown ace to depart at end of season

Royle has the unique honour of being a captain for all of Saints’ teams (scholarship, academy, reserves and first-team) on his CV, and scored his first Super League try for the club back in July at home against Castleford Tigers.

As Saints announced his departure, the youngster said: “I think everyone knows being part of this club has meant a lot to me.

“From going to Knowsley Road as a kid watching, to being part of this team and playing with people that have been your heroes since being a kid, it’s been amazing. But it’s time for a new chapter.