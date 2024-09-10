“Getting the reserves title was fantastic, but we can still get to Old Trafford and I’m going to be here for the next few weeks and will give it my everything.

“If that opportunity comes up for me, hopefully we go all the way, I’ll be ready to play my part.”

Head coach Paul Wellens meanwhile paid tribute to the departing forward, adding: “I know I speak for everyone involved in the first-team environment when I say that Sam is someone we can rely on and helps set our standards.

“Not only when he plays on the field, but in everything we as a team do, and he does his job so well.

“We wish Sam the very best of luck in his next chapter, and thank him for his efforts for our club.”

Royle follows fellow academy products Lewis Dodd and Tommy Makinson in confirming their exits from the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Half-back Dodd is heading for the NRL in 2025 with South Sydney Rabbitohs, while veteran winger Makinson will link up with fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons.

