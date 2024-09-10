St Helens confirm third homegrown ace to depart at end of season
St Helens have confirmed that homegrown ace Sam Royle will depart at the end of the season having captained the club’s reserves to Grand Final glory over the weekend just gone.
Having headed up Derek Hardman’s reserves all year, skipper Royle helped to lead Saints‘ second-string to victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium against rivals Wigan Warriors, crowned champions following that triumph.
The 24-year-old has made six appearances at senior level so far this season, taking his tally up to 27 first-team appearances in the Red V – who he joined from local community club Thatto Heath Crusaders.
Making his senior bow in September 2021 away against Salford Red Devils, Royle’s total senior appearance tally stands at 32 having also featured on loan and dual-registration for Hull KR and Swinton Lions respectively.
Royle has the unique honour of being a captain for all of Saints’ teams (scholarship, academy, reserves and first-team) on his CV, and scored his first Super League try for the club back in July at home against Castleford Tigers.
As Saints announced his departure, the youngster said: “I think everyone knows being part of this club has meant a lot to me.
“From going to Knowsley Road as a kid watching, to being part of this team and playing with people that have been your heroes since being a kid, it’s been amazing. But it’s time for a new chapter.
“Getting the reserves title was fantastic, but we can still get to Old Trafford and I’m going to be here for the next few weeks and will give it my everything.
“If that opportunity comes up for me, hopefully we go all the way, I’ll be ready to play my part.”
Head coach Paul Wellens meanwhile paid tribute to the departing forward, adding: “I know I speak for everyone involved in the first-team environment when I say that Sam is someone we can rely on and helps set our standards.
“Not only when he plays on the field, but in everything we as a team do, and he does his job so well.
“We wish Sam the very best of luck in his next chapter, and thank him for his efforts for our club.”
Royle follows fellow academy products Lewis Dodd and Tommy Makinson in confirming their exits from the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Half-back Dodd is heading for the NRL in 2025 with South Sydney Rabbitohs, while veteran winger Makinson will link up with fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons.
