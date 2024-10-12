Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott has picked out his key storylines in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers.

In a title decider dripping with intriguing sub-plots, the Leeds Rhinos legend feels the clash it almost too close to call.

Here, the 2004 title winner gives Love Rugby League his key match-ups and how they could decide the outcome of the match – as well as predicting the winner and man of the match.

Matt Peet v Willie Peters

It’s all about the players, of course it is, but do not underestimate how much of an influence these two coaches have on their respective teams.

They are both winners and, if you speak to people in the game about them, you only hear good things.

I read what Martin Offiah told Love Rugby League last week about Matt Peet potentially establishing himself as the greatest coach in the history of the Wigan club… if he beats Hull KR.

And I agree with what Martin is saying because he’s a very smart assessor of Wigan and spends time around the place.

And while it’s not just about Matty Peet, the network around him in Sean O’Loughlin, Tommy Leuluai, Kris Radlinski and Shaun Wane is immense. Yet Matty is the one who delivers the messages and gets the players to buy in to his methods.

And make no mistake, he’s his own man and I’ve always been really impressed with how he carries himself and how he has risen through the ranks.

It’s remarkable what he has achieved, but Willie Peters stands on the brink of a potentially monumental achievement too at Hull KR. The Robins have not won a trophy since 1985 and beating Wigan at Old Trafford would cap the club’s rise.

Willie carries himself with real grace, dignity and class and what an incredible journey it’s been for Hull KR on and off the field.

Craven Park on a matchday is probably the best atmosphere in the league and I love how Willie Peters has harnessed that passion and desire from the terraces to such good effect.

Match-up between the halves

This promises to be a great clash that will be fascinating to watch.

I always think that the best combinations in the half-back are when you have player who can control the steering wheel and a player who can control the accelerator.

I look at Tyrone May, who plays at a really smart tempo and to the uninitiated he doesn’t seem to be doing an awful lot.

But he’s the player who is moving chess pieces around the chess board and then you have Harry Smith at Wigan, who has developed into a really intellectual number seven.

Smith is a cerebral player who lets the Bevan Frenchs of this world to thrive – and then we all know what Mikey Lewis capable of at the side of May.

Those two half-back combinations are perfectly complimentary to one another but, when you match them up against each other, it’s pretty much like for like.

Battle between the wingers

These match-ups are really interesting. Joe Burgess, a Wigan lad who started his career at the Warriors, will be directly up against Liam Marshall.

It always mean more when you’re playing against your hometown team and one of your former clubs, as Burgess will be doing.

For me, he was really close to being man of the match against Warrington Wolves in last week’s play-off semi-final.

He did good things with and without the ball and scored that controversial try, while Marshall got two the following night against Leigh and has been notching them all season.

On the opposite flank, you’ve got Ryan Hall, a legend of the game who is well versed in performing in big games and is making his final appearance in the red and white.

Hall, Super League’s record try-scorer, will be against Abbas Miski and that’s another interesting battle.

Jake Wardle impact

Wardle has had a fantastic season and might have been unlucky to miss out on the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel shortlist.

But he’s certainly been as solid, consistent and impressive as any centre in Super League this year.

A Grand Final is often decided by an individual doing something exceptional and his partnership with Liam Marshall on that left edge is quite special.

A big play from Wardle could potentially take Wigan into a winning position but in general I think both teams are well matched.

Barrie Mac’s prediction

I was at Wigan thirty years ago when they won all available trophies including the Challenge Cup and Championship double in 1994-95, so I know as well as anyone what that club is all about.

And there is no doubt that Wigan start the Grand Final as overwhelming favourites.

They are the most consistent team – although they won only more game than Hull KR and points for and against are virtually the same – and have experience of winning finals.

Willie Peters will have to really tap into his team’s limited big-game experience and on the big stage in a Grand Final it’s all about resilience in defence.

A good kicking game, kick-chase and having discipline within that, is also vital, as too is a bit of spark and magic which both teams have.

So while Wigan are big favourites, Hull KR are in with a great shout if they can keep their composure, play the game in the right manner and not get overawed.

If they do that, Rovers might just edge it and my prediction is as follows:

Hull KR by 7 with Mikey Lewis man of the match – it has to be a number 7 that wins the Rob Burrow award first.

