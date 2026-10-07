Sir Kevin Sinfield was officially knighted by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, just a few days on from finishing his ‘7 in 7: The Grand Finale’ challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) community.

Leeds Rhinos legend Sinfield was awarded his Knighthood back in June as part of the King’s Birthday Honours – both for his services to the MND community and to the sports of rugby league and union.

The 46-year-old followed the late, great Wigan Warriors icon Sir Billy Boston in becoming just the second rugby league figurehead to have received a Knighthood.

And on Wednesday, he was officially bestowed with the honour, forming part of a group of 60 to receive honours from William, the Prince of Wales, at an investiture ceremony.

Sir Kevin Sinfield officially knighted

Last week, Prince William – and wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, surprised Sinfield during his latest MND fundraising challenge – which again raised more than £1 million.

Sinfield completed his seven ultramarathons in seven days at Old Trafford, delivering both the Super League trophy and match ball for the Grand Final – won by son Jack and Wakefield Trinity in a fairytale manner.

Fittingly, Prince William was also the man to award Sinfield and the late Rob Burrow with their CBEs at Headingley back in 2024.

Sinfield’s former Leeds team-mate and long-time friend Burrow, of course, bravely battled MND for four years before passing away in June 2024 aged 41.

Early details of next MND fundraising challenge emerge

Sinfield and his team’s latest mammoth fundraising effort was the seventh of its kind – and named ‘the Grand Finale’.

For now at least, challenges of that manner have concluded: but the England union coach has already defiantly insisted his fundraising efforts are far from over.

Full details of his next challenge are to be confirmed, but it would appear he is set to take on the Southern Hemisphere.

With over £13 million already raised, Sinfield has announced he plans to head for Australia and New Zealand.

He said: “Saturday was a beautiful culmination for our 7 in 7 team. To raise so much money and awareness has been wonderful, but the most important thing has been to show the MND community that they are loved.

“I have always said I am committed to this cause for life. There will come a time when I can’t run anymore, but until then, I am always thinking of ways I can do more.

“I have been part of the best team I have ever been in over the last six years and I could not have achieved what I have without our incredible team behind me.

“But seven felt like the right number to finish this chapter. Everyone involved volunteers their time, we don’t have a marketing or events company running things behind the scenes, our team are doing this in their spare time alongside their day jobs.

“That includes the long weeks of training and months of planning and preparing, so it would be wrong for me to assume everyone would want to go again. I hope we can, but the next challenge has to look different and go to new places.

“We have seen recently in Australia, with the news that both rugby league star Jai Arrow and rugby union international Nathan Charles have been diagnosed with MND, that more needs doing.

“Former AFL star Neale Daniher did an incredible job in raising the profile for the disease in Australia before his passing earlier this year and hopefully we can pull all the football codes together with our week long challenge.

“We have lots of friends in New Zealand, from both codes of rugby, who have sent me messages of support down the years and it would be wonderful to go there too.

“It is obviously a massive undertaking and we will need the help of partners to deliver it but we are confident we can continue to bang the drum for MND.”

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!