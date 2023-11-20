Sheffield Eagles 2024 squad numbers, including Jesse Sene-Lefao, Eddie Battye, Mitch Clark

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has confirmed his squad numbers for the 2024 Championship campaign.

The Eagles have made a plethora of new signings ahead of the new season, including former Super League Grand Finalist Alex Foster, who will wear the number 26 shirt.

Jesse Sene-Lefao, who played alongside Foster for Castleford in the 2017 Grand Final, retains the number 27 jersey.

Former Hull KR back Matty Marsh, who has arrived in the Steel City from York Knights, has been given the number one shirt.

Jamaica international Ben Jones-Bishop, a two-time Super League Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos, will don the number two in 2024 whilst his centre partner Kris Welham will wear three.

New signing James Glover will wear the number four after joining the Eagles on a permanent two-year contract from York.

Cory Aston and Anthony Thackeray will line up together in the halves next year, having been given numbers six and seven respectively.

Experienced prop Eddie Battye has returned to Sheffield on a two-year deal following Wakefield Trinity’s relegation from Super League – he will wear the number eight shirt.

Former Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers prop Mitch Clark gets number 17 following his arrival from relegated Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder.

Veteran hooker Kyle Wood, who made a u-turn on his retirement decision to sign for Sheffield, has been given the number 22 whilst winger Ryan Millar, who returns to the Eagles from Widnes Vikings, takes number 30.

Sheffield Eagles 2024 squad numbers

1. Matty Marsh

2. Ben Jones-Bishop

3. Kris Welham

4. James Glover

5. Matty Dawson-Jones

6. Cory Aston

7. Anthony Thackeray

8. Eddie Battye

9. Vila Halafihi

10. Tyler Dickinson

11. Connor Bower

12. Joel Farrell

13. Titus Gwaze

14. Jack Hansen

15. Evan Hodgson

16. Blake Broadbent

17. Mitch Clark

18. Aaron Murphy

19. Izaac Farrell

20. Lewis Peachey

21. Ryan Johnson

22. Kyle Wood

23. Bayley Liu

24. Oliver Roberts

25. Joe Hird

26. Alex Foster

27. Jesse Sene-Lefao

29. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e

30. Ryan Millar

READ NEXT: Sheffield Eagles link up with historical football club as plans for new ‘Super League-quality’ stadium are unveiled