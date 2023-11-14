Sheffield Eagles swoop to sign former Super League Grand Finalist in coup for Mark Aston’s side

Championship club Sheffield Eagles have swooped to sign former Super League Grand Finalist Alex Foster for the 2024 campaign.

The 30-year-old forward arrives in the Steel City from Newcastle Thunder, who suffered relegation from the Championship last season.

Foster, who played in the 2017 Super League Grand Final for Castleford in their defeat to Leeds, spent the back end of last season back on loan at Castleford, where he played six games to help the Tigers secure their Super League status for 2024.

Foster came through the ranks at Leeds Rhinos, where he made eight appearances between 2013 and 2015.

After spending time at London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers on loan, Foster made the permanent move to the capital where he spent the 2016 season.

The Gloucestershire-born returned to West Yorkshire in 2017 with Castleford, where he spent four seasons, playing 62 games, including their 2017 Super League Grand Final defeat to Leeds.

He has played for Newcastle Thunder in the Championship over the last two years, making 27 appearances as well as captaining the North East club.

