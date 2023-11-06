Former Hull KR, York Knights man Matty Marsh finds new Championship club on two-year deal

Sheffield Eagles have signed full-back Matty Marsh from fellow Championship club York Knights on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Super League club Hull KR, making 42 appearances for the Robins between 2015 and 2018.

Following an impressive loan spell in 2018, Marsh made the permanent move to York ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Marsh has spent the last five seasons with the Knights, scoring 63 tries in 107 games for the Championship club.

The Hull-born man is primarily a full-back, but can play anywhere along the backline, which will add depth to Mark Aston’s Sheffield side.

Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston said: “Matty is someone I’ve liked for a long time, he’s got an exciting style of play which fits our game to a tee.

“When firing fit, he is one of the best players in the division and we’re excited to see him in action in the Red and Gold.”

Experienced prop Eddie Battye enjoys Sheffield Eagles homecoming

Eddie Battye has re-joined his former club Sheffield Eagles on a two-year deal following his departure from relegated Super League side Wakefield Trinity.

Battye has spent the last three seasons at Belle Vue, making 76 appearances for the club.

The Yorkshireman arrived at Trinity after spending four seasons in the capital with London, where he played 111 games for the Broncos.

But in 2024 he will return to the place where his professional rugby league began, having made 76 appearances for Sheffield between 2008 and 2015 after progressing through the club’s academy ranks.

Aston said: “Once we knew of Eddie’s availability, we did all we could to bring him back to Sheffield.

“We’re exceptionally proud of all he has achieved in becoming a Super League regular so to get a man of his calibre says a lot about what we’re doing and where we’re going.

“He’ll bring a lot to the table, not just on the pitch but off the pitch too.”

