Whitehaven sign Australian forward to bolster pack ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign

Championship club Whitehaven have strengthened their forward pack ahead of next season with the signing of Australian utility Owen McCarron.

The 24-year-old makes the move to England having played in the Queensland Cup this season as well as the local Brisbane competition.

McCarron is the third new Australian through the door at Whitehaven ahead of pre-season commencing, with the Cumbrian club having already signed half-back Lachlan Hanneghan and utility back Joey Romeo.

Hanneghan arrives in Cumbria having most recently played for the Wyong Roos, whilst Italy international Romeo links up with Jonty Gorley’s side from fellow Championship side Swinton Lions.

McCarron says he is looking forward to making the move over to England and experiencing the challenge of playing in the Championship.

He said: “I’ve looked at the English game and I want to branch out and see what the other competitions have to offer, playing overseas representing the Aussie culture in England seems like a pretty cool deal to me.

“I had a good conversation with Jonty, I had a few questions for him and he has put my mind at ease and he’s got me really riled up to come over now and I’ll be over before the end of the month.

“The team and club are going to come first, you’re just wearing that jersey for a period of time.”

Whitehaven coach Jonty Gorley delighted to welcome Owen McCarron to Cumbria

Haven boss Gorley believes McCarron will be a good addition for his side, with him being able to play in the middle and back-row.

Gorley said: “When Owen’s clips come through he looked like the type of player I was after, he can play and defend on an edge but also he’s at home through the middle of the field.

“He’s played in the Brisbane league and also played a bit of Queensland Cup this year, so he’s playing at a good level.

“After speaking to him recently I’ve realised what a great attitude he’s got regarding what he knows he’s to do to get and keep his place in the team.

“He’s got a great approach to fitness and how I want him to fit in with the style of play I want us to play this year.

“I can’t wait for him to get over at the end of the month and get ripped into pre-season.”

