Whitehaven land Australian half-back for 2024: ‘I’m excited to get over there and start something new’

Whitehaven have confirmed the signing of Australian half-back Lachlan Hanneghan for the 2024 Championship campaign on a one-year deal.

24-year-old Hanneghan makes the move from down under to Cumbria having most recently featured for the Wyong Roos, a New South Wales outfit who are one of the largest and most successful clubs in regional New South Wales.

The Roos now compete in Australia’s ‘Central Coast Division Rugby League’, previously featuring in the New South Wales Cup, a competition which has helped players including Castleford Tigers aces Charbel Tasipale & Elie El-Zakhem to shine through.

Halifax Panthers star Lachlan Walmsley, who ended the year as the Championship’s top try scorer despite not reaching the play-offs, also enjoyed a stint in the NSW Cup.

And Haven boss Jonny Gorley referenced the Panthers man having secured the signature of Hanneghan for 2024.

Whitehaven complete signing of Australian half-back Lachlan Hanneghan

Gorley will lead the Cumbrian outfit into a fifth consecutive year as a second-tier club in 2024 having escaped relegation by the virtue of a single-digit superior points difference than Keighley Cougars this term.

Upon signing the overseas ace, the Haven head coach said: “Lachy is someone who we’ve looked at previously. He plays for Wyong roos in the Newcastle competition, the same competition that Lachlan Walmsley played in, it’s a good standard they play.

“He is a good half with a good kicking game who also defends well. Bringing him in will give us a good healthy competition for places in the halves, so everyone will have to be training and performing well.

“Lachy seems to have a real good attitude when we spoke to him and his manager, he’s coming over with a mindset and attributes that’ll only benefit us.”

Hanneghan himself is looking forward to testing his skillset in the British game, and added: “I’ve been told the club are really family orientated, and after speaking to Jonty, I’m really keen to get over there.

“The Championship is good quality football, and I’m excited to get over there and start something new.”

