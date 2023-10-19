Whitehaven bring in Australian back to help push towards Championship play-offs

Whitehaven have signed Australian utility back Joey Romeo from fellow Championship side Swinton Lions on a one-year deal for 2024.

The 24-year-old spent the 2023 campaign with Swinton, scoring five tries in 19 appearances for the Lions in the Championship as well as playing two games for Midlands Hurricanes in League One via dual-registration.

Whitehaven coach Jonty Gorley is delighted to welcome Romeo to the club after missing out on his signature ahead of last season.

On signing Romeo, Haven coach Jonty Gorley said: “We looked at Joey for the start of last season but he ended up with Swinton and has played against us this year.

“So when he came available for next season I was interested in bringing him to Whitehaven.

“Joey can cover all the back five positions. Even though his favoured position is centre he can do an equally good job at full-back or on the wing.

“The outside backs is an area we were short a few times this season, having to play Connor (Holliday) and Pez (Perry Singleton) in centre a few times which wasn’t ideal but was a necessity because we were light in them areas and also had injuries to players in those positions.

“Joey will add quality and strength in depth to our squad in that area.”

Joey Romeo wants to help Whitehaven make push towards Championship play-offs

Utility back Romeo says he wants to help Haven push towards a spot in the Championship play-offs.

He said: “When Jonty gave me the call I could tell he really wanted me, the things he said really pulled me towards Whitehaven.

“He’s said it’s going to be a clean slate and he wants me to come in and help push us towards to play-offs.”

