Sheffield Eagles swoop to make double signing, including former Super League hooker who makes retirement u-turn

Championship club Sheffield Eagles have swooped to sign former Super League hooker Kyle Wood and winger Ryan Millar ahead of next season.

Experienced hooker Wood returns to Sheffield after previously spending a season with the club back in 2009 before getting a shot in Super League with Huddersfield Giants.

The 34-year-old links up with Mark Aston’s side having spent the last two seasons in the Championship with Halifax Panthers.

With more than 350 career appearances to his name with Doncaster, Sheffield, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Halifax, Wood actually announced his retirement at the end of the 2023 season – but has now made the decision to go around again in 2024 after signing for Sheffield.

Meanwhile, Millar has returned to the Eagles on a two-year deal after spending the 2023 campaign with Widnes Vikings.

The Germany-born winger enjoyed seven seasons with the Eagles between 2015 and 2021, scoring 53 tries in 111 appearances.

Sheffield Eagles boss on Kyle Wood: ‘He is an experienced hooker who has played majority of his career at the top level’

On signing Wood, Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston said: “We are delighted to have signed Kyle for 2024.

“He is an experienced hooker who has played the majority of his career at the top level.

“His knowledge, organisation and quality out of dummy half will help us throughout next season.

“It is no secret that we have been looking for another out and out number nine since the abrupt retirement of James Davey in 2021 to provide V (Vila Halafihi) with more competition.

“Jack Hansen has done a great job there over the past 12 months, but this move should give him more opportunities to showcase his talent elsewhere.

“I’m looking forward to having Kyle back around. After speaking with him, he is not quite ready to hang his boots up, and he still feels like he has something to offer, which we are delighted about.”

Mark Aston ‘delighted’ to welcome Ryan Millar back to the Olympic Legacy Park

On re-signing Millar, Aston added: “We are delighted to have Ryan back on board at the club. He is a very talented player who we know all about.

“His power, pace and athleticism provide us with further competition out wide, and we are excited to welcome him back home.

“He is a brilliant try-scorer and one of the most dedicated and professional players I have coached. He does things that go under the radar, and those little things make a huge difference in the big moments.

“To have him back will be great for the group. He is already familiar with the coaching staff and most of the playing group, and it will be brilliant to see Ryan, Cory (Aston), Eddie Battye, and Blake Broadbent take the field next season in Sheffield.”

READ NEXT: Sheffield Eagles sign former Super League Grand Finalist in coup for Mark Aston’s side