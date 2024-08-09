In just his third game back since doing a u-turn on his retirement, Sam Tomkins has suffered a major injury blow, forced off the field with a hamstring issue during Catalans Dragons’ game at Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Circa 52 minutes into the Round 21 clash at the John Smith’s Stadium, Tomkins appeared to pull up as he went for a ‘show and go’.

Having subsequently been tackled to the ground, play stopped for him to receive some treatment, but the Dragons full-back had to leave the field.

The Sky Sports cameras caught a glimpse of him undoing the strapping on his knee sat on the bench soon after, but when walking off, the two-time Man of Steel was clutching at the back of his leg and more towards his hamstring.

Sam Tomkins suffers major injury blow during Huddersfield Giants clash

And 10 minutes after he’d been forced off came confirmation from Sky co-commentator Jon Wells that Tomkins’ issue was hamstring-related.

The 35-year-old had the problem area iced up, and Sky confirmed that he would not be returning to the field before the end of the game.

Earlier in the contest, Tomkins had scored a try for the Dragons – that his second in three appearances since returning to the field after around nine months in retirement.

But having been forced off, any lengthy injury prognosis could curtail his return to the game – with just six weeks remaining in the regular season before the play-offs, which Catalans still need to confirm their place in.

At the time of writing, the French outfit are 18-10 to the good in West Yorkshire, with Arthur Romano’s early second half try doubling their advantage from four to eight having led 14-10 at the break.