Sam Tomkins and 7 other rugby league stars who did a u-turn on their retirement

On the back of Sam Tomkins’ announcement of his retirement reversal, we look at the three-time Super League champion and seven other stars that have done u-turns having hung up their boots over the years.

Gareth Ellis – 2019 (Hull FC)

A few days before his 450th Super League appearance in August 2017, Ellis announced that he would be retiring at the end of that campaign to take up an off-field role at Hull FC.

He did just that, but was back amongst it come the start of the 2019 season and added another 28 appearances to his tally before eventually retiring for good at the end of the 2020 campaign aged 36.

David Fifita – 2023 (Wakefield Trinity)

Tonga international spent seven seasons with Wakefield Trinity before departing Belle Vue at the end of the 2022 season, and headed back Down Under as he called time on his professional career, joining Central Coast Division outfit ‘The Entrance Tigers’ ahead of 2023.

But when Wakefield had lost their opening 13 league games in 2023, the powerhouse agreed a deal to return to West Yorkshire and try to help Trinity stave off relegation. His decision to do so came in vein in the end, with Mark Applegarth’s side finishing bottom of the ladder. He missed the birth of his fourth child, too!

Micky Higham – 2018 (Leigh Centurions)

Higham’s initial retirement may well be a contender for the shortest time anyone has ever had the boots hung up for. He initially called time after featuring in a friendly for Leigh – then Centurions – against former club Wigan Warriors in January 2018.

But by the time Featherstone Rovers visited the Leigh Sports Village on March 4, the veteran – at 36 – was back on the teamsheet having been called into action following injuries early in the season to hookers Daniel Mortimer and Kurt Baptiste. Higham eventually retired for good at the end of the 2019 campaign.

Keegan Hirst – 2023 (Batley Bulldogs)

Hirst, who became Britain’s first openly gay professional rugby league player in 2015, first hung up his boots in 2020 once the Championship season had been abandoned due to the COVID-19 Pandemic after playing five games that year for Halifax Panthers.

But come last season, he came out of retirement to enter a third spell with hometown club Batley, and played eight times for the Bulldogs with his last appearance coming on July 29 against Featherstone.

Greg Inglis – 2021 (Warrington Wolves)

Three-time NRL champion Inglis, who featured 39 times for the Kangaroos on the international stage and played over 30 games for Queensland in State of Origin games Down Under, retired at the end of the 2019 season, bringing an end to nine seasons with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

But in May 2020, Warrington offered him a contract for the following campaign, and it was a deal he took. The former Melbourne Storm star played just three games for the Wolves though, all coming in May ’21, before a hamstring injury cut short his time at the club and brought an end to his career for good. Inglis did though score two tries in those three appearances.

Scott Murrell – 2023 (Midlands Hurricanes)

Ex-Hull KR & Halifax ace Murrell hung up his boots for the first time at the end of the 2022 season after a two-year stint with Keighley. He joined the Cougars’ backroom team, and would go on to take up a role with Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.

But come July 2023, the veteran was putting his boots back on to appear for the Tigers’ dual-registration partners Midlands Hurricanes in League 1. He’d already played for Cas’ reserves earlier in the year, and made two appearances for the Hurricanes before calling time on his career for good, at least for now!

Kris Radlinski – 2006 (Wigan Warriors)

We now know Radlinski as Wigan’s CEO, and the man that’s got Super League to Las Vegas. But we will soon mark 20 years since his first retirement as a player, forced to hang up his boots in March 2006 due to a persistent knee injury at just 29 having not featured that year.

But just a few months later, in June, Radlinski came out of retirement and played for his hometown club for no fee with the Warriors having to contend with plenty of personnel issues during a sub-par season on the field. He helped them to avoid relegation with six appearances, retiring for good in August 2006. His last appearance came in a 20-18 win against Leeds Rhinos.

Sam Tomkins – 2024 (Catalans Dragons)

Onto the man who inspired this article to round it off. Tomkins’ retirement has lasted circa nine months, hanging up his boots at the end of last season following Catalans’ defeat in the Grand Final to former club Wigan. At 35, the two-time Man of Steel is set to return to the field when the Dragons host Hull FC next week having seen a recurring knee issue improve.