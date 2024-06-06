Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has left the door ajar to potentially remain with the club beyond his initial two-year contract – after revealing he has already rejected a ‘couple of offers’ to return to Australia.

Burgess has been frequently linked with an early return to the NRL ever since first arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the beginning of this year.

He was, according to reports, under consideration for the South Sydney job – but has repeatedly and publicly insisted he is not interested in an early return.

And Burgess has once again reiterated that stance to Love Rugby League but, when asked if he could stay longer than two years instead of going home at the end of 2025 as planned, he seemingly kept the door ajar – saying he will review his position next year and is not thinking about anything long-term until at least the end of this season.

“I’m doing nothing at the moment, I’m not doing any negotiations anywhere,” he said, before also adding he has turned down more than one approach already.

“I’ve said I’ll definitely do my two years and complete that. I’ve had a couple of offers to get back early and I just won’t entertain it because I care about what we’re building. I’m eight months in, I’ve no rush to do anything.

“Let me get at least a year in and let’s see where we get to after 12 months. I really care about the players, I won’t tell them anything that’s a lie or is going to upset them and whatever I’ve said publicly, it’s true. I’ll see where we’re at in a year’s time and we’ll see where we’re at but I’m just really comfortable with the job we’re doing and the life we have here.”

Burgess insisted that he and his young family have fully taken to the town of Warrington since moving back to England – further reiterating his desire to stay in Super League for at least the two years he originally promised.

He said: “I love the town. I love the people, the fans and the players. I absolutely love it here, it’s great. The connection between the town and the team is there, and they care about each other. There’s definitely a connection there which is really important to me.”

