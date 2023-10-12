Salford Red Devils starlet ‘over the moon’ to extend his stay with Paul Rowley’s side

Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh says he is ‘over the moon’ to sign a one-year contract extension with the Super League club.

The 22-year-old was out of contract at the end of this season – but he has now put pen to paper on a new deal with Paul Rowley’s side for the 2024 campaign.

Bourouh arrived at the Salford Stadium on a two-year deal from Wigan Warriors ahead of 2022, making 19 appearances for the club to date, including 12 in 2023.

On his new deal, Bourouh said: “I am over the moon to have extended my stay at Salford, looking forward to seeing you all next year.”

Salford head coach Paul Rowley added: “It is great news that Amir has extended his contract.

“The whole playing and coaching group have huge respect for Amir. He’s been a fantastic and valuable team member.

“He is a pleasure to coach and the playing group will be delighted that he is continuing his journey with this bunch of best mates.”

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease says he is pleased to see Bourouh extend his time with the club, and believes there’s more to come from the former Siddal junior.

Blease said: “Amir is a really exciting talent and I am glad we have been able to extend his contract by a further season.

“He is a player with a lot of potential and this club is definitely the right place for him to realise that, especially under this group of coaching staff.

“It was clear he grew in confidence across 2023 and I look forward to seeing how he can contribute to the team in 2024.”

Whilst at Salford, Bourouh has also spent time on loan in the lower tiers with London Broncos, Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions.

