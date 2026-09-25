Rugby league remains at a pace as we approach the end of the 2026 campaign, with the Super League play-offs continuing this weekend alongside the NRL and NRLW finals.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are eight games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Friday, September 25

10.50am: NRL (Finals: preliminary final) – Dolphins v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (Play-offs: semi-final) – Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports+ TV Channel

Kicking things off Down Under on Thursday morning, the Dolphins and the Roosters do battle in a mouthwatering clash for a spot in the NRL Grand Final.

Come 8pm, the first of the Super League semi-finals takes place at Headingley as Leeds and Warrington square off. This pair ended the regular season level on competition points, and this promises to be a thriller.

Saturday, September 26

7.10am: Queensland Cup (Grand Final) – Sunshine Coast Falcons v Redcliffe Dolphins – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRLW (Finals: preliminary final) – Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5.30pm: Super League (Play-offs: semi-final) – Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports Main Event/BBC Two

The early bird on Saturday morning will be rewarded with the Q Cup Grand Final, with second-grade action from Down Under being shown live on Sky.

That’s followed by the first of the two NRLW Preliminary Finals, with the Roosters – who topped the table in the regular season with a 100% record – and the Raiders going toe-to-toe for a Grand Final berth.

Saturday’s action concludes at 5.30pm, with Super League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan hosting Wakefield at The Brick Community Stadium. The Warriors can complete the treble this year, but Trinity stand in their way of Old Trafford, hoping to book a first-ever Grand Final appearance of their own.

Sunday, September 27

4.05am: NRLW (Finals: preliminary final) – Gold Coast Titans v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/ Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

7am: NRL (Finals: preliminary final) – Penrith Panthers v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

5.30pm: Women’s Super League (Grand Final) – Wigan Warriors v York Valkyrie – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

The other preliminary final in the NRLW takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the Titans squaring off against the Broncos. Having finished second and third in the regular season respectively, the winner of this moves on to the Grand Final.

Next up to be decided is the NRL Grand Final line-up, which will be completed by either Minor Premiership winners Penrith or the Knights, who only finished seventh in the regular season but will look to spring another shock here/

This weekend’s action concludes at The Brick, where Wigan and York Valkyrie meet in the Women’s Super League Grand Final, with the Warriors’ only defeat in any competition this season coming only earlier this month against Sunday’s opponents!