Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess insists neither he nor his squad talk about the club’s recent lack of silverware: meaning they don’t feel the weight of expectation as heavily as they may do.

Wire have not won a major honour since their 2019 Challenge Cup triumph, now seven years ago.

The famous ‘it’s always your year’ chant jibed their way from rival fanbases meanwhile owes to their lack of a league title, last being crowned champions in the 1954/55 campaign: 71 years ago.

No club has reached as many as their four Super League Grand Finals without winning a single one.

But as they prepare to do battle with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday night for a spot in this year’s Grand Final, head coach Burgess insists the weight of expectation has been limited.

‘I’ve not talked about it and neither have the players, it’s not part of our psyche’

NRL and England icon Burgess is in his third season in charge at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with his first in 2024 having ended in the play-off semi-finals with a narrow defeat to Hull KR.

Two years on from that defeat at Craven Park, he discussed the emotional side of the game during his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s last-four tie against Leeds.

Burgess admitted: “We’ve done a bit of work in that field this year, staying more regulated. Over the three years now, we’ve played in a few big games, getting things right and wrong.

“With that, the players get a bit of experience. Before I came here, I don’t think there was a lot of experience of big games, maybe a handful of players.

“But now, they’ve all got some experience and importantly, some experience (of playing in big games) together. That does count for a little bit.

“With that, they become a bit more balanced about the occasion. But as a club, we’ve not had a great deal of success.

“It’s new territory for everyone and the players are the ones leading it at the moment.”

Under Burgess, Warrington lost back-to-back Challenge Cup finals – to Wigan Warriors and Hull KR – as well as that play-off semi-final against the Robins.

But the Wolves boss insists the club’s long wait for silverware won’t enter anyone’s mindset with Grand Final glory potentially just 160 minutes away as he shared: “I’ve not talked about it and neither have the players, it’s not part of our psyche.

“We’re really focused internally at the moment. I don’t discuss it and they (players) don’t discuss it. It’s business, for us. It’s business on Friday night.

“That’s working for us, so we’ve got to stay in that vein.”