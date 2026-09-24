Papua New Guinea international Gairo Voro of London Broncos has been shortlisted for the Championship Player of the Year award alongside Oldham’s Josh Drinkwater and Doncaster’s Connor Robinson.

Two-time Kumuls representative Voro was among numerous PNG stars to join London ahead of the 2026 campaign – and has been a standout performer for the Broncos.

Scoring 37 tries in 30 appearances across all competitions for Jason Demetriou’s side, the half-back has helped London to the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup already, with the title now just two play-off games away.

Fellow half-back Drinkwater meanwhile helped Oldham to a third-place finish this term having joined them ahead of 2025.

The Australian will move onto pastures new come the end of the season, with the Roughyeds in semi-final action away against London this weekend.

Dons star Robinson is nominated with his side also involved in the play-off semi-finals, taking on Newcastle Thunder this weekend.

He set an eye-watering new world record of 58 consecutive successful goal kicks earlier this month, demolishing the previous record of 41.

Voro, Drinkwater and Robinson have made the final three-man shortlist following a poll of the Championship’s 20 head coaches.

The winner will be crowned and announced on Tuesday, September 29 during the annual Rugby League Awards night.

Championship Coach of the Year: Allan Coleman (Widnes Vikings)

The Championship’s two other annual awards have already been dished out, with Widnes boss Coleman chosen as the Coach of the Year.

He guided the Vikings to a fifth-place finish and the 1895 Cup final, with their campaign ended in the third of a five-week play-off series last weekend in cruel fashion, being beaten at home by Oldham in Golden Point extra time.

Championship Young Player of the Year: Sully Medforth (Midlands Hurricanes)

Midlands ace Medforth has been named as the Championship’s Young Player of the Year after scoring ten tries in 27 appearances across all competitions this season along with kicking 104 goals.

He joined the Hurricanes ahead of 2025 on a permanent basis having donned their shirt on loan the previous year while a Hull FC player, and this year, helped them to an eighth-place finish.

Midlands saw their campaign ended in the second week of the five-week play-off series on the road at Oldham.

Coleman and Medforth will be presented with their awards during Tuesday night’s event.