Leeds Rhinos have been plunged into a deeper crisis, with Maika Sivo now considered doubtful for their clash with Warrington Wolves.

Sivo, Super League’s top try-scorer, suffered a shoulder injury during a training session on Wednesday and is now considered to be touch and go to feature on Friday night, which would be a mammoth blow to the Rhinos ahead of the contest.

Sources have told Love Rugby League that Sivo will be given every chance to recover from the injury he suffered on Wednesday, with the club not completely ruling him out of playing. Initial assessments of the injury have not immediately ruled him out of the game. However, there is an acceptance that there is now significant doubt on his fitness and ability to play in the game. He will be assessed heavily between now and kick-off.

The Rhinos are one win away from their first Grand Final since 2022, a competition they haven’t won since 2017. Sivo has played a major role in their resurgence, with the Rhinos securing their best league finish since last winning the Grand Final almost a decade ago.

The Fijian has had a sensational try-scoring season, crossing an outrageous 31 times in 21 games. 29 of those came in Super League, making him the second-highest-scoring player in a season since 2018, with Bevan French’s 31-try haul in 2022 the only effort that surpasses him in that time. Sivo only played 20 Super League games this year.

Those efforts saw him named in Super League’s Dream Team, one of six Leeds players to be included in the team. Astonishingly, they may now be without three of them. Ash Handley (back) and Lachie Miller (hamstring) are already ruled out, and Sivo may well join them.

To make matters worse, they are also without Jack Bird who, like Miller, has suffered a hamstring injury and is unavailable for selection.

It leaves them, potentially, without four of their senior backs for the contest and as a result, with a much-changed backline.

In his pre-match press conference, Brad Arthur confirmed that Fergie McCormack would play at fullback, with Chris Hankinson and Ned McCormack as options at centre.

The wing spot seems easier to determine with the 21-man squad named for the contest, with the likely replacement appearing certain to be Riley Lumb. The 21-year-old has made just five appearances for the Rhinos this year but could now feature in one of the biggest games they’ve had in years.

The winner of Friday’s clash will take on the winners of Wigan Warriors’ bout with Wakefield Trinity, which takes place a day later. The Grand Final is at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 3rd.