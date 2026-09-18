Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with the Super League play-offs and NRLW finals beginning this week as well as the NRL finals continuing.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are ten games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Friday, September 18

10.50am: NRLW (Finals: eliminator) – Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5.15pm: Women’s Super League (Play-off) – Leeds Rhinos v York Valkyrie – Sky Sports Mix

8pm: Super League (Play-offs: eliminator) – Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Mix

NRLW finals action kicks things off on Friday morning as fourth take on fifth with Wests hosting the Raiders. Both clashes from the competition this weekend are eliminator ties.

Wigan have already booked their spot in the Women’s Super League Grand Final. On Friday evening, Leeds will do battle with York for the right to take on the Warriors having finished second and third, respectively.

Come 8pm, the Super League play-offs begin with a bang at Belle Vue as fourth-placed Wakefield welcome fifth-placed Leigh, renewing rivalries oncemore. This is an eliminator, so whoever loses is done for the season.

Saturday, September 19

5.10am: Queensland Cup (Finals: semi-final) – Sunshine Coast Falcons v Central Queensland Capras – QPlus.tv

7.05am: NRLW (Finals: eliminator) – Brisbane Broncos v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRL (Finals: eliminator) – Sydney Roosters v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5.30pm: Super League (Play-offs: eliminator) – Warrington Wolves v Hull KR – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ TV Channel

The early bird’s reward on Saturday morning is a Queensland Cup semi-final clash – with table-toppers Sunshine Coast going up against the fourth-placed Capras for a spot in the Grand Final. This second-grade clash Down Under is free to watch.

NRLW action is the second of a three-part Australian instalment, with the Broncos and the Knights going toe-to-toe for a spot in the semi-finals.

Then comes a mouthwatering NRL clash between the Roosters and the Sharks, who both lost last weekend and are now drinking at the last chance saloon.

Super League comes around at 5.30pm, when third-placed Warrington host reigning champions Hull KR in an eliminator tie which will be shown live by both the BBC and Sky.

Sunday, September 20

5.10am: Queensland Cup (Finals: semi-final) – Redcliffe Dolphins v Burleigh Bears – QPlus.tv

7.05am: NRL (Finals: eliminator) – New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5.30pm: Wheelchair Super League (Grand Final) – Halifax Panthers v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

The other Q Cup semi-final comes early on Sunday morning before the second NRL finals game of the weekend between the Wahs and the Knights.

This weekend’s action concludes at 5.3opm with the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final. As Fax go up against Leeds for the title, that clash will be shown on Sky Sports+.