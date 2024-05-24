Rohan Smith insists that ‘nothing has changed’ in regards to the pressure surrounding his position as head coach of Leeds Rhinos after his side fell to another heavy defeat on Friday night.

The Rhinos were comfortably beaten at St Helens, losing 40-10 after a dismal second half showing which saw the Saints run out convincing and deserved victors.

The defeat means they have lost six and won six in their 12 Super League games this season, but the nature of some of their displays have led to murmurings of discontent among some Rhinos supporters. However, Smith gave a short answer on Friday night when asked whether this increased the pressure on his position.

“I’ve felt pressure in every coaching job I’ve ever had,” he said. “In my head nothing has changed.

“It was a poor second half. Once the scoreboard was against us we lost our connection defensively and made things worse.”

The nature of some of the tries Leeds conceded was certainly questioned by the Sky Sports team on hand at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday – with former Rhinos forward Danika Priim questioning the body language of some Leeds players.

“It’s as if they came and were already defeated,” she said. “Body language is huge, and Leeds Rhinos looked deflated before they even came out.”

