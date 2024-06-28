Rob Burrow’s funeral will take place on Sunday July 7: the day which Leeds Rhinos celebrate Rob Burrow Day each and every year, the Super League club have confirmed.

Burrow, who passed away earlier this month after a high-profile fight against Motor Neurone Disease, served Leeds’ number seven shirt with immense distinction throughout a legendary playing career. He then became a national treasure with his fundraising efforts to support people living with MND before his death.

And his funeral, Leeds have confirmed, will take place on July 7 – which has been known as Rob Burrow Day since 2021 in honour of the rugby league legend and his famous number seven shirt.

Burrow’s funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium and will be for invited guests only: however, Burrow’s final journey has been confirmed by the Rhinos, and members of the public have been invited to stand on the road side and pay their respect to him.

Members of the public are asked to be in position from 1pm on the day. The funeral cortege will travel along the A656 (Park Road) passing the Xscape leisure complex on their right as it travels towards the M62 junction.

The cars will continue along the A639 towards Pontefract passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning onto Park Lane (B6134) near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.

The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone. At the War Horse sculpture the cars will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645).

The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone and near to where Burrow played his junior rugby. The cars will continue along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium – but Leeds have requested that members of the public leave this part of the journey so the Burrow family can have a few moments to themselves before arriving at the crematorium for the service.

There will be no streaming of the service, with the funeral allowing Burrow’s family and friends to grieve in private. There will, however, be an invite-only civic reception on July 12 which will be live streamed.

Burrow’s family have also requested no flowers be sent. Supporters are invited to donate to one of two causes though; a link to support Burrow’s family directly can be accessed here – while this link allows you to support the appeal to build the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

