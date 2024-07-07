Rob Burrow funeral cortege route, public viewing points explained

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s funeral will take place today (Sunday) – and while the service will be for invited guests, members of the public have been invited to stand along the route to pay their respects to a rugby league legend.

Anyone wishing to do so has been encouraged to be in position from 1pm. The cortege will head for Pontefract Crematorium, where the service will take place.

It will travel along Park Road, the A656, passing Xscape leisure centre near Castleford on their right as it moves towards the M62 junction.

The funeral cars then head for Pontefract, passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning into Park Lane – the B6134 – near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.

The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone.

At the War Horse sculpture the cars will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645).

The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone and near to where Burrow played his junior rugby.

The cars will then move along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium – but please note, this is the point when members of the public have been asked to leave this part of the journey so that the Burrow family can have some private moments to themselves before arriving at the crematorium.

The route map has kindly been put together by Leeds Rhinos, and it can be viewed below.

The service is expected to be attended by the likes of Rhinos legend and Burrow’s close friend, Kevin Sinfield – who has flown back from England’s rugby union tour of New Zealand specifically to attend.

