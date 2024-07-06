How the Super League table looks after Catalans Dragons taste victory at Hull KR

Catalans Dragons sealed a 15-14 win over Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday thanks to a match-winning drop goal from Theo Fages.

The win for Steve McNamara’s side sees them move to within just two points in the Super League table, with Hull KR in fourth and Catalans in fifth.

Wigan Warriors, who currently hold all four trophies available to them, sit at the top of the ladder on 26 points: four points clear of second-placed St Helens, with the two rivals meeting Friday’s derby at the Brick Community Stadium.

It’s worth noting that Matt Peet’s side also have a game in hand on Saints, which is against neighbours Leigh Leopards. The clash was postponed back in February due to Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge, with the Round Two fixture being rearranged for Tuesday, August 6.

Meanwhile, third-placed Warrington Wolves and Hull KR are sat level on points with St Helens: only behind Paul Wellens’ side on points difference.

As aforementioned, Catalans are sat in fifth, just above Salford Red Devils who occupy the sixth and final play-off spot. Paul Rowley’s side have a game in hand on the Dragons though, with Salford hosting Hull FC in the final match of Round 16 on Sunday afternoon. Should the Red Devils win, they will go above Catalans and move into fifth.

Just outside of the play-off spots are Leeds Rhinos, who are just two points behind Catalans and Salford following a 17-16 golden point win over bottom club London Broncos on Saturday.

It’s safe to say the race for the Super League play-offs are well and truly on as we enter the business end of the season, with just four points separating second and seventh.

Here’s a look at the Super League table at present, with Salford to host Hull FC on Sunday afternoon in the final game of Round 16.

