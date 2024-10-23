Hull KR confirm Brett Delaney departure ahead of Danny McGuire reunion at Castleford Tigers

Hull KR have confirmed the departure of assistant coach Brett Delaney, paving the way for him to link up with his former team-mate Danny McGuire at Castleford Tigers.

Earlier this week, Love Rugby League reported that the Tigers are set to install McGuire as their head coach for 2025 – with Delaney being part of the club’s plans for his support staff.

Castleford took the rugby league world by surprise on Monday when they parted company with Craig Lingard after just one year in charge, winning eight matches in his maiden season as a Super League head coach.

But McGuire appears destined to succeed the man he assisted throughout 2024 and be given his first role as a head coach in the professional ranks on a permanent basis.

And it now feels like a matter of when, not if, McGuire gets unveiled as Castleford head coach – with Hull KR now having confirmed they have terminated the contract of assistant Delaney with immediate effect.

McGuire and Delaney are long-time friends from their days at Leeds Rhinos together and are likely to reunite at the Jungle in 2025 as the club enters a brand new era under owner Martin Jepson.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to Brett for his efforts since joining the club midway through the 2022 season,” said Hull KR coach Willie Peters.

“His contribution to our journey has been valued, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Hull KR say that Delaney leaves Sewell Group Craven Park with the best wishes of everyone at the club and that no replacement will be made, with assistant coach Danny Ward and transition development coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall taking on increased responsibilities for the 2025 season.

The Tigers would no doubt want to get their new coaching appointments made ahead of pre-season training commencing for 2025.

Castleford became a Grade A club on Wednesday morning when IMG and RL Commercial revealed the latest gradings, with the Tigers one of nine Super League clubs to achieve Grade A status.

