RL Today: How to watch more games this weekend & Corey Norman set for UK return

There’s plenty of rugby league to watch over the weekend, though it might cost you.

There’s the usual two Super League games on Sky Sports, but the Our League app is also showing the match between Hull and Salford on Sunday.

It’s the Championship Summer Bash in York at the weekend, and two games are being shown live on Viaplay.

The other five games are going to be shown live on the Our League app. You can buy a Weekend Pass to watch the five games on Our League for £20, or £15 for a day pass.

Leeds coach Rohan Smith has confirmed further injury problems for his side, as well as news of a player heading for the exit door.

Adrian Lam says he is loving rugby league more than ever as Leigh Leopards are enjoying a brilliant first season back in Super League.

The Tyler Dupree saga shows no signs of abating, with the Salford forward making his first comment since news broke of his transfer request.

RL in the papers Today

The end of the French Elite Championship season always promised to put some players on the market.

London Broncos have made a couple of shrewd moves, bringing in the experience Dean Whare and they are now being linked with Corey Norman (Rugby League Live), who will provide a boost to their inexperienced half-back pairing.

There’s still more than enough time for them to propel themselves in to play-off contention.

Papua New Guinean hooker James Segeyaro is also believed to be heading to Bradford, with visa issues reported to be holding up the deal.

St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe has had his say on the disciplinary issues hitting his former club, and particularly Morgan Knowles, and the ever-changing nature of the game.

Writing in his St Helens Star column, Sculthorpe said: “The one thing I loved when playing this great game was the physicality, the gladiatorial battle with your opponents and giving everything you had to make sure you came out on top

“This is one of the things that drives players to play and fans to watch. Todays game is very different in how you can do that.”

RL on social Today

Attendances are somewhat of a talking point at the moment, though they always have been.

What people need to remember is that this culture was created by the RFL and the licensing system – they made attendances a metric that meant something in terms of earning league position, and it seems that IMG are planning on doing the same.

Regardless of the validity of attendances, there does seem to be some head-scratching patterns which deserve further analysis.

As tweeted by The Tryline, a friendly between Leeds and Wakefield on Boxing Day got a higher attendance than the Leeds and Wigan Challenge Cup tie.

Of course, as with all attendances, there are many variables.

But it seems odd that two full strength teams in a knockout cup tie, cannot attract more than a couple of scratch teams on a freezing cold festive morning. Maybe tradition carries more value than some care to believe. Easter weekend still attracts the biggest attendances. Would Boxing Day still be the same?

Now, the cup match was live on terrestrial TV and the two sides had only played each other the week before.

Maybe there’s an underlying message there.

Leeds' attendance v Wakefield (Boxing Day friendly in 2022) = 9,143 Leeds' attendance v Wigan (Challenge Cup 6th round in 2023) = 7,103 Not a dig at Leeds, who posted the best attendance last weekend, but I can't understand how a friendly is more appealing than the Cup 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6fvcvCxtY6 — The Tryline 🏉 (@TrylineUK) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina Turner, an unlikely rugby league icon.

Nice thread of some retro moments you might enjoy here.

You can also read more on the NRL website about how ‘Simply the Best’ inspired past and present stars.

RIP Tina Turner So, so many things – including becoming the unlikely face of Australian rugby league pic.twitter.com/0M5EiSKRsG — Steve Newall (@STIVVY) May 24, 2023

The official Super League account has posed the question – what’s the best Magic Weekend kit ever?

There are plenty to choose from.

Yes I’m miserable. But I’d sooner clubs play in their traditional colours at what’s meant to be an event to showcase the competition and themselves.

What is the best #MagicWeekend kit ever? 🤔 — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) May 24, 2023

RL games on Today

Super League

Hull KR v Wigan (8pm)

NRL

Dolphins v St George-Illawarra (10.50am)

RL on TV Today

10.50am – Live NRL: Dolphins v St George-Illawarra – Sky Sports Arena

7.30pm – Live Super League: Hull KR v Wigan – Sky Sports Arena