Arguably the most controversial time-slot across the whole Super League calendar, Thursday night rugby league will once again be a permanent fixture on Sky Sports in 2025.

Super League and RL Commercial have committed to the Thursday evening fixture more than ever next year, with only a handful of rounds not featuring a Thursday game.

But which sides have been given the short straw and pushed into Thursdays – an unpopular time-slot among clubs – more than others?

There is a fair split in terms of the most and the least: and it may surprise you who ranks higher. Here’s every Super League club and their amount of Thursday fixtures next year..

Castleford Tigers: 6

Only one team have more Thursday games than Castleford in 2025. Some of their standout picks in the time-slot next season include a big game against Hull FC in late-March, before a Rivals Round clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Catalans Dragons: 3

Catalans are the last team to appear on Thursday nights in 2025; their first game in the time-slot isn’t until May. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three of their Thursday games are away from home.

Huddersfield Giants: 3

The Giants are another side who feature in the Thursday slot three times.

Hull FC: 4

Two of Hull’s four Thursday night fixtures come early into the season in March, with games against Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers.

One of their other fixtures on a Thursday is in May – with Leigh again the opposition!

Hull KR: 4

Rovers are on Thursday night for the first time in the second week of the season, when they travel to face Wakefield Trinity in their first home game since promotion back to Super League.

They’re then not on a Thursday again until June – but will feature three more times in the final months of the season in the time-slot.

Leeds Rhinos: 5

Leeds have almost a fifth of their games next season on Thursday nights – and many of them are away from home. Their five Thursday games including a huge local derby against Wakefield Trinity in July.

Leigh Leopards: 7

It is the Leopards who have the most Thursday night fixtures pencilled in for 2025 as things stand. Incredibly, over a quarter of their fixtures are scheduled to be played on Thursdays next season as it stands.

Two of their opening four are on Thursday night, including a mouthwatering derby against Wigan Warriors on the opening night of the season. Leopards fans: you may want to book Fridays off work a fair bit next year!

Salford Red Devils: 5

The Red Devils are on Sky on a Thursday night once in March and April – and then don’t appear in the time-slot again until the last day of July. They have five games in total, with a late-season game against Catalans rounding off their quartet of fixtures.

St Helens: 3

Saints’ first Thursday game isn’t until late-April: but it’s a good one – a huge local derby against Warrington Wolves. Their other two games on that day. They then play Catalans in May and Leigh in July.

Wakefield Trinity: 4

Trinity’s first home game back in Super League is on a Thursday night – and it’s a big one, against Hull KR. They are currently pencilled in for three more games in the time-slot over the course of the campaign.

Warrington Wolves: 2

So far, Sam Burgess’ Wire will be on Sky twice in 2025. The first of those fixtures comes in late-April against St Helens – and then not until mid-August at home to Catalans Dragons.

Wigan Warriors: 1

Incredibly, it’s the reigning champions who have the fewest Thursday night games in total. And that is on the opening night, when they play Leigh Leopards as they kick off their pursuit of a third straight Super League title. But that is the Warriors‘ one and only Thursday fixture as it stands.