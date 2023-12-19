Quiz: Can you name the top try-scorer from every Super League season since 1996?

Can you name the top try-scorer from every Super League season since 1996? Test out your rugby league knowledge with our weekly quiz.

There’s been 28 seasons of Super League since the competition’s inaugural campaign back in 1996.

We’ve given you three answers with our featured image, which includes former Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall, ex-St Helens star Ben Barba and former Wigan Warriors favourite Pat Richards.

And because we’re nice, we’ve given you some hints with the club they played for at the time as well as the number of tries they scored in that particular season.

You’ve got 13 minutes to get 28 answers – good luck! Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the inaugural Super League Dream Team from 1996?