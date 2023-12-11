Quiz: Can you name the inaugural Super League Dream Team from 1996?

Can you name the first-ever Super League Dream Team from 1996? Test out your rugby league knowledge with our weekly quiz.

We’ve taken a trip down memory lane with this week’s quiz by looking at back at the very first Super League Dream Team from the competition’s inaugural season back in 1996.

We’ve given you a couple of clues with our featured image of St Helens, who were crowned the inaugural Super League champions as they finished top of the table. Saints also won the Challenge Cup that year, completing a prestigious double.

During 1996 a secondary title was played, which was then known as the Premiership, with Wigan Warriors beating Championship winners St Helens at Old Trafford, with Warriors star Andy Farrell winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

In our throwback quiz, we’ve given you some clues with the positions and clubs who the players represented at the time.

Disclaimer: St Helens and Wigan absolutely dominated the Dream Team, with all but two of the 13 answers representing those clubs.

You’ve got six minutes to get 13 answers – good luck! Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

