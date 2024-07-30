Leeds Rhinos will enter the recruitment market to find a direct replacement for one of their most successful players of recent years, after Rhyse Martin opted against remaining with the club in 2025.

Martin has turned down improved terms with the Rhinos to head to Super League rivals Hull KR in 2025, which is a major blow for Leeds given how Martin has been an ever-present for them this year.

However, armed with a quota spot, there are plenty of options Down Under if Leeds choose to go in that direction. Here’s some of the most intriguing: including one VERY familiar face.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke

Born in Brisbane but a star of the Papua New Guinea national side, could the Rhinos trade one Kumul for another in 2025?

Alick is a player with immense potential but his game-time has been limited throughout 2024 at Gold Coast. Capable of playing in the second row or centre, he would be a direct replacement for Martin in that regard and give Leeds valuable cover in two positions. He’s also off-contract later this year.

He is a player Super League clubs are well aware of. And he could be a perfect fit for the Rhinos, at the age of just 24 and with his best years ahead of him.

Billy Burns

The 25-year-old is another who is off-contract later this year, having signed a one-year contract with Cronulla Sharks at the beginning of this season.

However, Burns has barely featured for the Sharks, playing just twice in the NRL. He is a player whose career is in need of a refresh and perhaps a change of direction given how he has only played 16 NRL games in the last three seasons.

A regular for Newtown Jets in the New South Wales Cup, could the back-rower be an option for the Rhinos?

Joe Stimson

Back-rower Stimson has played six times for Gold Coast this season, but doesn’t appear to have much of a future with the Titans beyond this year having played 23 times for them last year.

A change of scenery seems likely, and while this one is slightly more of a long shot given the fact he’d have NRL clubs interested, Stimson is another player that will emerge on Leeds’ radar as they go into the overseas market armed with a quota spot for a replacement for Martin.

Henry O’Kane

The 22-year-old is still waiting to make his NRL debut, but is beginning to make waves in the New South Wales Cup with South Sydney’s second string.

He’s a regular for the Bunnies in the NSW Cup, and is capable of playing big minutes too: something Leeds will likely be in the market for if they want a direct replacement for someone who’s played in every single minute of every single game in 2024.

Interestingly, he also has an Ireland cap to his name from the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

John Bateman

Okay, we jest: or do we?

Bateman’s future at Wests appears to be all-but over. It seems inconceivable that there’s an avenue back in for him at the Tigers given all the reports that have emerged Down Under about his exit from the NRL.

What happens over the next few months at Warrington will determine where his future lies – and who’s to say it isn’t back in Super League with yet another club?

He’s a West Yorkshire lad, and if he can rediscover his very best, would be an asset for most Super League teams. Could it happen?

