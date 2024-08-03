Leeds Rhinos will look to breathe real life into their Super League play-off push on Saturday evening when they travel across the Pennines to face Salford Red Devils.

The Rhinos know victory against Paul Rowley’s side could ignite the race for the top six and defeat could leave them with serious ground to make up. As Brad Arthur admitted when he took charge at AMT Headingley, the Rhinos have a number of four-point games left to play: and this is very much one of them.

On the face of it, team selection seems straightforward given the nature of the Rhinos’ win at Huddersfield Giants last weekend. But there are a number of team selections to ponder.

The most obvious is who replaces the spot in the team vacated by Sam Eseh Jr. The Wigan Warriors loanee started last week and produced arguably his most effective display in a Rhinos shirt – but was then recalled, only to be bizarrely loaned out to Hull FC a few days later.

So Leeds need to find a starting front-rower to replace him: and fortunately, Justin Sangare is back from injury and will likely be a straight swap for Eseh and come immediately into the 13. Leeds’ other frontline middle in the 17, Sam Lisone, is best served from the bench.

Mickael Goudemand is also back from injury – but is there a place for him in the 17? He would replace either James Bentley or James Donaldson but Bentley needs game-time as he builds into his return and there is an argument Donaldson has been one of the Rhinos’ most effective forwards since his comeback.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos recruitment update with Liam Knight speculation addressed by Brad Arthur

So Goudemand may actually miss out.

There is another dilemma for Arthur to ponder, too. Youngster Alfie Edgell was deployed on the wing last week in the absence of David Fusitu’a but he had a tough night at Huddersfield.

There are options waiting in the wings to replace Edgell, too. Expect Luis Roberts to be afforded an opportunity with Edgell making way.

Apart from that, most of the Rhinos’ team seems pretty settled. Goudemand could yet force his way into the 17 somewhere, but it’s hard to find a clear path as the game approaches.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Miller, Handley, Newman, Momirovski, Roberts, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Interchange: Bentley, O’Connor, Lisone, Donaldson.

READ NEXT: Ranking Super League’s outstanding 9 centres this season including Rhinos star