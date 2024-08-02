Leeds Rhinos have no plans to add to their squad on transfer deadline day, Brad Arthur has confirmed – before also shooting down suggestions the club are in the market to sign Canterbury forward Liam Knight.

The Rhinos have loaned out young prop Leon Ruan to Hull FC for the remainder of this season, but any suggestion of incomings at AMT Headingley has been knocked back by Arthur.

Speaking in his weekly pre-match media conference, Arthur confirmed that the prospect of anyone coming in to bolster Leeds’ ranks ahead of the deadline for new signings on Friday was slim.

“Unlikely, I think. I think probably unlikely,” Arthur said.

“I’ve had a few names thrown at us and Ian (Blease) has discussed that, but touch wood at the moment we’re reasonably healthy. We’re confident of the guys in playing their role. A few young blokes need to get an opportunity and I’m happy to do that too.”

The Rhinos had been linked with a move for Knight by The Mole but those reports appear to be incorrect, with Arthur knocking back that link.

“There’s nothing in Liam, Ian has closed down the suggestions of those players linked with us,” Arthur said. “I’m not sure where the rumours come from.”

Arthur also admitted that Leeds had fielded more approaches for some of their fringe players in the wake of Ruan’s departure but suggested there would be no more outgoings.

“We’ve had a couple,” Arthur said when asked if they had fielded enquiries. “But we need to make sure we keep enough for us. It’s a good opportunity for Leon to get some footy and some exposure.

“Clubs aren’t going to try help prop up oppositions that might be a threat. At the moment we’re better going with what we’ve got and sticking with the blokes that have been in our system and are waiting for an opportunity.”