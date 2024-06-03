Power Rankings: Warrington Wolves winners in defeat, Wakefield Trinity rampant, St Helens rise

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the opening 13 rounds and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (03/06/2024)…

10. Sheffield Eagles (DOWN 4)

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston speaks to the press at the 2024 Championship & League 1 launch day

Make no mistake, Sheffield are still in a very good position – they’re 3rd in the Championship and have the 1895 Cup final at Wembley to look forward to this weekend. The Eagles though do drop in our Power Rankings after a 31-18 defeat at Batley Bulldogs having now lost three of their last four league games. Mark Aston’s men had been 18-4 up at the break.

9. Widnes Vikings (UP 1)

In contrast, fellow Championship outfit Widnes were 14-0 down at half-time away at York on Sunday, and 18-4 down at the midway mark in the second half. A remarkable comeback saw them turn it around with three late tries though, and Allan Coleman’s side ended up 22-18 winners. The Vikings are up to 2nd on the ladder, and 9th in our rankings.

8. Hunslet (NEW)

League 1 talk has been dominated by Keighley & Oldham so far this year, but Hunslet have gone about their business quietly and sit 3rd after four consecutive wins, now having been victorious in five of their last six outings. Dean Muir’s men won 24-22 away at Workington Town on Sunday, though didn’t score a point in the second half, which will be a concern.

7. Toulouse Olympique (UP 1)

Benjamin Laguerre in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2024

Back to the Championship, and Toulouse are 5th on the ladder, but only on points difference. The French outfit were 38-24 winners at Halifax Panthers on Saturday afternoon, and like Hunslet, have now won all of their last four as well as five of their last six. Sylvain Houles’ side are making ground up quickly after a slow start to the year.

6. Oldham (DOWN 1)

It’s been a poor couple of weeks for Sean Long’s Oldham. On the back of last week’s defeat to Keighley, they were heading for another loss away at North Wales Crusaders on Saturday until a late rally dragged them over the line to a 25-24 victory, with Danny Craven’s last-gasp drop goal sealing it. The Roughyeds remain 2nd in League 1, though do have a game in hand.

5. St Helens (UP 2)

It seems easy to forget that Saints are actually top of the Super League table as we approach the midway mark of the season, and their 24-12 win against Catalans Dragons on Friday night may have been a war of the wounded, but the victory still deserves praise. Paul Wellens’ men have now won five of the last six, and move up in our rankings.

4. Keighley Cougars (-)

Keighley Cougars head coach Matt Foster speaks to the press at the 2024 Championship & League 1 launch day

Like Oldham, Keighley – who top the League 1 table – have lost just once in the league so far this year, ticking off a third straight win on Sunday at Midlands Hurricanes where Jacob Miller’s drop goal towards the end of the first half eased nerves late on when the hosts pulled it back to 25-18. The Cougars simply must keep winning.

3. Wigan Warriors (DOWN 1)

In the Challenge Cup final ‘dress rehearsal’ which never really was due to both sides rotating, Wigan won 19-18 at Warrington on Saturday. The Warriors though saw Adam Keighran sent off, and face a nervous wait on the Match Review Panel on a number of others ahead of their Wembley trip. An important victory in the sense of the league standings. Winners, but not grinners.

2. Warrington Wolves (DOWN 1)

Warrington are the opposite, with their young crop narrowly beaten but ending the game with immense pride in their performance and safe in the knowledge that they very much could spring a surprise upset at Wembley. Sam Burgess appears to have transformed the whole club, on and off the field.

1. Wakefield Trinity (UP 2)

Jermaine McGillvary celebrates a try for Wakefield Trinity in 2024

Another week, another win for Wakefield, but this one was as near to perfection as you’ll probably get. 56-0 the final score at home against Dewsbury Rams on Friday night, with a 100% record still in tact and Daryl Powell is now able to look forward to leading his side out at Wembley this weekend in the 1895 Cup final. It’s hard to see them being beaten this year, to be honest.