Paul Rowley rejects Hull FC approach to remain at Salford Red Devils

Paul Rowley will not become the next head coach of Hull FC, after rejecting an approach to take charge at the club.

Rowley was the number one target for the Black and Whites to replace Tony Smith, and an official approach was lodged by the club to his current employers, Salford Red Devils, over the weekend.

But Rowley has decided to remain with Salford, rejecting Hull’s advances. Salford confirmed that in a statement, saying: “We can confirm that Paul Rowley will remain to be the head coach of Salford Red Devils.

“An approach was made by Hull FC, which has now been rejected. Paul remains committed to the project underway at the club. The club will make no further comments on this matter.”

As revealed by Love Rugby League earlier on Tuesday, Salford were first notified of Hull’s interest in Rowley on Sunday afternoon – and they were always optimistic Rowley would commit his future to the club despite that interest.

Rowley is understood to be a big believer in the long-term plan Salford have to establish themselves in the upper echelons of Super League, and has maintained consistent communication with the club’s hierarchy in the last 48 hours.

And after conversations on Tuesday, he informed the Red Devils he would stay with the club, deciding against moving to Hull FC.

It is, ironically, the second time in a matter of years that Hull have been turned down by a Salford coach. They infamously tried to make Ian Watson their head coach, with Watson ultimately rejecting that opportunity before then leaving the Red Devils to join Huddersfield Giants.

