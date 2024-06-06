Papua New Guinea representative’s first words as a Hull player as FC complete signing of overseas duo

Papua New Guinea representative Treigh Stewart says the challenge of Super League is one which excites him but one he feels ready for, one of two new overseas signings made by Hull FC.

The New South Wales-born full-back – who represented his heritage when featuring for the PNG Prime Minister’s XIII against an Australian equivalent last year – joins Hull from Queensland Cup outfit Brisbane Tigers.

23-year-old Stewart, also able to slot into the halves, has been an ever-present for the Tigers so far this season Down Under, clocking up seven assists in 12 games.

His move to FC comes alongside Jed Cartwright, the son of incoming Black & Whites head coach John who will take charge from 2025. Second-rower Jed, 27, joins from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, with 34 first-grade appearances on his CV to date.

The pair each join Hull with immediate effect, penning 18-month deals running until the end of the 2025 season. They are expected to land in the UK over the next couple of weeks.

Featuring in both the NSW Cup & Queensland Cup over the last four-and-a-half years, Stewart has racked up 47 second-grade appearances in Australia.

In the youth system at St George Illawarra Dragons for close to a decade, the full-back then linked up with Brisbane Tigers ahead of this year.

The Tigers are the feeder side of NRL outfit Melbourne Storm, whom Stewart both trained for and played for during pre-season, but he says it’s the opportunity to make a senior debut which has drawn him to FC and Super League.

Speaking for the first time having put pen to paper on his deal with the Airlie Birds, the PNG representative said: “It’s a big step for myself to come over to play in Super League, but it’s something I’m excited for.

“To be able to make my first-grade debut at some stage is going to be pretty big for me. I’ve played a couple of trial matches and in both Queensland and New South Wales Cup competitions, so to be able to come over to Super League and make my first-grade debut is going to be a special achievement for me.

“The physicality in the Q Cup is totally different to the NSW Cup, and I think that will prepare me well for playing in Super League, where there is a similar level of physicality.

“I played against St Helens for the Dragons in a trial match last year, and that showed me a lot about what the physicality of Super League teams is like, but it’s a challenge I feel ready for.”

Born in Sydney, fellow new recruit Cartwright is a product of the youth system at current NRL champions Penrith Panthers, who he made his senior debut for back in 2019.

When 2020 came, he joined South Sydney Rabbitohs, eventually linking up with Newcastle ahead of this season. In addition to his 34 NRL appearances, the second-rower has also featured over 60 times at reserve-grade level in Australia, and says he’s now ready for what Super League has to offer.

He added: “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to move over to England and join Hull FC.

“I’m feeling fit and firing after playing a handful of games for the Knights in the NRL in the first half of the year.

“The body’s feeling good, so I’m ready to rip in when I arrive in England. A tough, physical game is what I’m expecting in Super League judging by the feedback I have received from some of the boys who’ve played over there at the Knights.

“I feel like those are the sort of games that I really enjoy, so I’m really excited for the experience.

“The atmosphere over in England looks special – I can’t wait to be a part of it all.”