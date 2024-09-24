NRL club Gold Coast Titans have ‘confirmed’ Wakefield’s return to Super League in 2025 after Trinity completed the signing of youngster Seth Nikotemo from the Australian outfit on a long-term deal.

Highly regarded Down Under, 20-year-old Nikotemo has penned a three-year deal at Belle Vue running until the end of the 2027 season.

Having represented Queensland in State of Origin at various youth levels, the back-rower was named in the Titans’ top 30 in 2024, but has not made an NRL appearance.

The youngster instead made 14 appearances for the Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup this term, scoring his only try in a defeat to Northern Pride back in May.

LRL RECOMMENDS: New Leigh Leopards signing ‘could remain in NRL’ after ‘contract statement’ in major final

NRL club ‘confirm’ Wakefield’s Super League return as Trinity snap up starlet on long-term deal

Nikotemo is far from the first ‘high-profile’ signing made by Trinity ahead of 2025, joining the likes of Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman and Olly Russell in committing to the Belle Vue outfit.

Championship League Leaders’ Shield winners Wakefield, who are red-hot favourites for the second tier play-offs, are expected to return to Super League next season courtesy of IMG.

And the Titans’ confirmation of Nikotemo’s exit would appear to confirm exactly that.

It reads: “The Titans can confirm Seth Nikotemo has been granted an early release to pursue an opportunity in the English Super League.

“Having been part of the Gold Coast’s development roster in 2023 and 2024, the 20-year-old will join Wakefield Trinity – currently part of the English Championship.

“The Titans wish Seth all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his contribution during his time at the club.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Value of Super League’s new TV deal ‘revealed’ by IMG as worrying figures emerge

‘I’m extremely excited for this new journey’

On his move, Nikotemo said: “I’m extremely excited for this new journey, it’s a massive move for myself being young but I already feel very welcomed by the staff I have spoken with.

“Wakefield seems like the perfect fit for me, and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get settled into the club.”

Meanwhile, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell added: “We are delighted to add Seth to the squad for the next three seasons.

“He’s a high-quality young back rower, with power and punch in his attacking game adding to an uncompromising defensive game.

“After speaking to him, I’m confident he will fit in perfectly with the way we want to play and I’m looking forward to him coming over to both take his game to the next level.

“He’ll add to the high-quality squad we are putting together.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves ‘target’ makes decision on future after links over rugby union switch