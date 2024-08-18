Hull KR half-back has confirmed he submitted an allegation of biting against Catalans Dragons star Cesar Rouge after an incident during their win at Magic Weekend on Sunday.

Lewis and Rouge were involved in a flashpoint during the second half of Rovers’ comprehensive 36-4 victory at Elland Road which returned the Robins to the top of the Super League table with five rounds remaining.

The win also confirmed Rovers’ place in the Super League play-offs and while Lewis was once again sensational, he was the centre of attention post-match for a very different reason.

Lewis appeared to tell the match officials that he had been bitten by Rouge after the two players came together during the game and, speaking to Sky Sports post-match, he confirmed the incident in question.

When asked by Brian Carney post-match, Lewis said: “It’s just one of them things, I’m trying to look after Jez (Litten) and push him (Rouge) off. My hand has ended up there and he’s bit down. I’ll let the RFL do their thing.

Carney then quizzed Lewis on how his hand ended up in Rouge’s mouth and Lewis responded: “It’s one of them, I’ve tried to push his face away and my finger has gone in his mouth and he’s bit down.

“Rugby league is a tough enough sport as it is and biting.. it’s not in the game. I’m not going to say anything more than that, I’ll let the RFL do it and what will be will be, I’ll just move on now.”

Rovers coach Willie Peters was asked about the incident post-match, and confirmed he had not yet spoken to Lewis. The incident is now set to be reviewed by the Match Review Panel after being put on report by Tom Grant.

