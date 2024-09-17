Departing Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell has confirmed he will return to Australia with his family at the end of the season: and would love nothing more than helping the Robins win their maiden Super League title in his final game in England.

It has been known for several months that the 31-year-old would be leaving Sewell Group Craven Park upon the expiry of his contract: and Parcell has now confirmed that he will head back to his Australian homeland with his family after eight seasons in Super League.

Parcell has been with Hull KR since 2019 after arriving from Leeds Rhinos, scoring 32 tries in 119 appearances for the Robins to date, helping the club reach two Super League play-off semi-finals as well as the 2023 Challenge Cup final.

The former Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles man spent three seasons with Leeds prior to his move to East Hull, helping the Rhinos win the Super League Grand Final in 2017 as well as being named in the Super League Dream Team that year.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank the fans and supporters for the appreciation I’ve received at Hull KR and since arriving in the UK,” Parcell said.

“I have truly loved my time in England, and it has been the best experience filled with incredible people and wonderful memories. We also welcomed our beautiful daughter, Sadie, and became British citizens – milestones that will forever be special.

“I also want to thank my wife, Steph, for your love and support. I’m not exactly sure when we first moved over that she envisioned that we would still be here eight years later but she has been an absolute star and we have friendships and memories for life.

“But after eight seasons in the Super League, we feel that now is the right time for us to move back to Australia to be closer to family. This decision comes with a mix of emotions, but with the opportunity to stay at Hull KR not an option, we believe moving back to Australia is the best choice for our family at this stage in our lives.

“I am very much looking forward to my remaining weeks at Hull KR and hope to finish my time here on a massive high.

“I’ve loved every single game running out to Sewell Group Craven Park, since my first derby back in 2019 and I am immensely grateful for the experiences, friendships, and unforgettable moments both on and off the field here.

“I was fortunate enough to lift the trophy at Old Trafford in my first season in England, so it would be an incredible experience if I could do it again in my final year. Thank you once again for the love and support.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters pays tribute to departing hooker Matt Parcell

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has paid tribute to Parcell, saying Queensland-born hooker has played an ‘important role’ in helping the club get to where it is today.

“I would like to thank Matty for his contribution to Hull KR over the past five and a half years,” Peters said.

“Matty has played an important role in helping the club reach the strong position it is in today. I know Matty would love nothing more than to help bring us our first Super League trophy and he will continue to give his best to help make that happen.

“On behalf of the club I would like to wish Matty, Steph and Sadie all the very best for the future.”

