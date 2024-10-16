Rugby league legend Martin Offiah believes Joseph Suaalii’s priorities heading across to union are to get his tackling technique right and prove he is value for money.

Australia have spent a small fortune signing the Sydney Roosters star in the hope he will sprinkle stardust over a flagging code.

Offiah knows all about shouldering the weight of a big price tag having signed for Wigan in 1992 for a £440,000 fee which remained a world record for the next 14 years.

In an exclusive interview with Love Rugby League’s sister website, Planet Rugby, Offiah said: “To start with you’re just trying to make people not say ‘what a waste of money’.

“I remember the feeling when I was signed by Wigan. There was a lot of pressure on my shoulders. You do feel that and I was fortunate I was in a very strong team. It’s going to be tough for Joseph.”

Wigan had been champions for three years when Offiah signed. In contrast, the Wallabies bombed at last year’s World Cup and finished bottom of this year’s Rugby Championship, losing five of their six games.

The 21-year-old has proven star appeal, a talent so great he was granted an exemption to play in the NRL before his 18th birthday. He featured for Samoa in a World Cup final at the age of 19.

The one black mark came with his red card playing for New South Wales in this year’s State of Origin series when he caught an opponent so high the ref had no option but to send him off.

Offiah warned: “He’s going to have to watch his tackling technique in union. But there’s no doubt he’s a specimen, a serious talent.

“The question is can he handle the subtleties of the sport? Physically and skill wise he’s more than capable of coping with the rigours of rugby union. His skills will definitely transfer. As they did with Jason Robinson.

“I can’t wait to watch him play. Without a doubt I’ll be tuning in. He’s box office. Australia are going to be a far more exciting team with him and that, of course, is what they’re banking on.”

Rugby union in Australia is at a low ebb whereas the NRL goes from strength to strength, generating an increase in revenue of AUS$107 million more in 2023 than the previous year.

Offiah says he can understand the reason Rugby Australia bosses have splashed out on Suaalii.

“They have to compete,” he says. “There used to be a saying ‘bums on seats’. Now ‘attention’ is the watchword. That’s what you need as a brand, as a code, as a sport. Have that and you suck in talent from every corner of the globe.

“It comes down to star power. Be it Conor McGregor or LeBron James. If you have headline talent you get attention. If you don’t it’s very hard to be taken seriously.

“We see it in the NFL and NBA in the US and we see it in the NRL. Even at home look at Wigan. We all saw what Bevan French did in the Super League final last weekend.

“Wigan paid a king’s ransom to keep him in the competition and he’s shown how valuable he is. They’ve won everything and, for me, he’s been the standout player.”

He adds: “Rugby union sees itself as a world sport. It doesn’t see itself as a brand. The Wallabies are the Wallabies. One team, one squad. The NRL does see itself as a brand and it continues to expand.

“Look at Kai Pearce-Paul, London-born, played for Wigan, now at Newcastle Knights. He is going into the last year of his contract and reports suggest next time he could double his money to more than AUS$600,000 a year. The NRL is thriving.

“It’s a bit much to put the fate of Australia rugby on one man’s shoulders but, yeah, it needs Joseph to deliver.

“There’s a lot on his shoulders. But like Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri and Israel Folau before him, he’s a box office talent and these guys back themselves.

“I love that, that confidence. It’s what people want to see.”

